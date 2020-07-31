Lady Gaga Stuns In Bare-Faced Sunshine Selfie: ‘Grateful & Blessed’

Lady Gaga stunned in a bare-faced selfie taken in the sunshine. The Oscar-winning singer and songwriter felt “grateful and blessed” after being nominated for nine MTV Video Music Awards for her album Chromatica, her collaboration with Ariana Grande titled “Rain on Me” and other performances. In a powerful message shared with her 42.9 million followers, Gaga let her fans know that they don’t need accolades or awards to celebrate themselves every day.

Standing outside in the sunshine, the rays highlighted the singer’s long, blond hair, which was worn loose and falling over her shoulders. She dazzled in the share, which showed off her stunning facial features and piercing dark eyes. Gaga shielded her bare face from the sun, holding her right hand up against her forehead and showing off a tattoo of a trumpet on the interior of her right bicep, which was designed by legendary singer and sometime Gaga collaborator, Tony Bennett. He drew the instrument before Gaga had it permanently inked on her skin in 2014.

A lovely garden was seen over Gaga’s left shoulder, as well as a manicured lawn and the ocean.

The Oscar-winner for her work on the soundtrack of the film A Star is Born sported a light-colored sleeveless tank top in the share. This piece of clothing featured ribbed details that ran vertically down her chest.

In the caption of the photo, Gaga remarked that she realized how “lucky” she was to be applauded for her work. She continued by sharing an important message with her followers.

Gaga wanted them to celebrate themselves as she believes that everyone should be honored for their “bravery, courage, for the strong human spirit” during this difficult time due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Quick to comment positively were some of her celebrity pals, which included Katy Perry and Samantha Ronson.

Fans of Gaga were also gracious as they extended their congratulations regarding her many nominations. They also shared other messages of love and support in the comments section of the share.

“May your magical charisma get you loads and loads of success my friend,” said one follower.

“‘Rain On Me’ was everything we needed. Thank you for your talent, your music, your beauty, and your positive energy,” exclaimed a second fan.

“My beauty my everything oh my Gaga,” stated a third Instagram user.

“From success to success, good luck to you, my love. This is my most absolute favorite pic of you ever,” said a fourth fan.