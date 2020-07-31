Suki Waterhouse Flaunts Her Incredible Figure In A Strapless Pink Bikini

Suki Waterhouse posed on rock during a French getaway.

Suki Waterhouse flaunted her model figure while basking on the rocky shore of a beach in France. On Thursday, the 28-year-old Pride and Prejudice and Zombies star took to Instagram to share a bikini pic with her fans, and the location of her shot looked a bit rough.

Suki was posing on a shelf of rock on the edge of the sea. The side of her right thigh was pressed into the uneven surface, and she was propping her torso up with her right hand so that her body was angled. A long expanse of dark ocean stretched out behind her. It was only broken by a mass of craggy rocks that jutted out into the water.

Suki wore a strapless pink bikini. Her bandeau top was slightly cinched in the center of the bust to create a sweetheart neckline. The garment was decorated with rows of glittering silver beads and sparkling crystals. A few long tassels hung down from the bottom hem. The flirty accents were also beaded.

The model’s matching bottoms had a mid-cut leg and a high waist that hit right below the navel. The bathing suit showed off Suki’s toned stomach and long, shapely legs. The eye-catching bikini was a design from Oceanus Swimwear, and she made sure to tag the brand.

Suki wore her tousled golden locks styled with a deep center part. Her hair gleamed in the sunlight, and it looked slightly damp. Her left hand was upraised with her palm facing the camera, and her fingers were curled. She kept her eyes downcast and barely parted her full lips as her picture was snapped. Her facial expression could have been interpreted as sultry or demure.

The British actress identified the location of her seaside photo shoot by tagging the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, which is a Four Seasons luxury hotel in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France. The caption of her post only included a dizzy emoji and two sparkles emoji.

Since Suki’s photo was uploaded to her Instagram account, it has received over 29,000 likes from her 1.6 million followers. She had the comments turned off on her post, so fans could only use the like button to express their feelings about it.

The model and actress has been making headlines lately due to her relationship with Twilight star Robert Pattinson. The latest actor to don Batman’s cape and cowl is said to be getting serious about Suki, with a source recently telling People that the couple seems to be “on the fast track.”

Suki and Robert have been dating since 2018, and they were quarantining together in London before Suki jetted off to France.