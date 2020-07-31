’90 Day Fiancé’ Star Larrisa Dos Santos Lima Responds To Critics On Her Latest Instagram Post

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is giving us a lesson on how not to care about what other people think. The reality star, who has never shied away from discussing the cosmetic procedures she’s had done, shared a series of sizzling snaps to her Instagram page on Thursday.

The gorgeous images show Larissa in a sheer black one-piece, showcasing her killer curves and a smoldering “new look.” Many of her followers took to the comment section to gush about the reality star, but there was one Instagram comment in particular that caught Larissa’s attention.

“It’s a no for me. Gone way too far with all these surgeries,” the follower commented.

Larissa, who first appeared on the TLC hit series in 2018, has never shied away from the positive and negative attention she’s received from the show. Despite the negative feedback, she seemed unfazed, but took the time to share her thoughts anyway.

“This is the goal,” she shared with a laughing-crying emoji.

In the saucy snap, the Brazilian-born reality star was photographed from the side. She gave her best sultry “smize” for the camera and appeared to be perched on a beige sofa in her living room. She wore a sheer black one-piece adorned with crystals which covered all the right spots. The outfit accentuated her curves and hugged her in all the right places. However, it was her adorable cat, Mapa Franko, that stole the show. Larissa could be seen cradling the feline in the image.

The post received over 7000 likes, with many followers showing their love for the TLC star.

“You look gorgeous Larissa,” one fan wrote.

“You are a stunner my dear,” another Instagrammer shared.

Her followers aren’t the only ones who seem to have something to say about Larissa’s transformation. According to US Weekly, ex-husband Colt Johnson doesn’t seem to be too thrilled about her new look.

“I don’t recognize her,” the TLC star told the publication.

“I mean I looked at the wedding photos I have of her and was like, ‘This is not the same person.'”When I was married to her, she maybe augmented her breasts or fillers, but I never knew the extent that she would do it. And so quickly.”

The two have always had a strained and chaotic relationship, as showcased in 90 Day Fiance, but it appears that Larissa is ready to move on from Colt. As previously reported by The Inquistr, she’s reunited with ex-boyfriend Eric. The couple have had their fair share of arguments, but it looks as though the two are in a good place right now.