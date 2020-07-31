Chloe & Halle Bailey Channel The Spice Girls In Green Hot Pants And Gold Mini Dress For GLAAD Awards

Chloe x Halle performed their hit song "Do It" with a few stars of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.'

Chloe and Hailey Bailey channeled two members of the Spice Girls for their live virtual performance at the GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday night. The sisters, who perform as the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, had a little help from a few stars of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars.

The singers performed their hit song “Do It” at the Chapel at The Abbey in West Hollywood. They took full advantage of the space inside the popular gay club by beginning with a shot of Chloe taking a long stroll in front of the venue’s massive bar as she sang. She was clad in a green snakeskin-print ensemble that included a crop top with underwire cups, a pair of high-waisted hot pants, a short-sleeved duster, and thigh-high boots. She was channeling Melanie Brown, aka Scary Spice. She even rocked the singer’s iconic space buns.

She walked down a short set of stairs to join Halle in front of a round booth. The younger of the two siblings opted to dress up like Victoria Beckham, aka Posh. She was clad in a slinky gold mini dress that clung to her svelte figure. Halle completed her look with a gold cuff on one bicep and pair of black ankle wrap stiletto sandals. Her locs were rolled up and styled to resemble a glamorous bob.

When the siblings began singing the chorus of their song, the camera spun to the side to show three drag queens doing the dance that the duo created to go along with the tune. The Drag Race stars were dressed up like the three remaining Spice Girls. Naomi Smalls wore a Union Jack bodysuit and red wig to transform into Ginger (Geri Halliwell), while Mayhem became Baby (Emma Bunton) by rocking a blue babydoll dress, white stockings, and pigtails. Miss Vanjie completed the girl group by channeling Sporty (Melanie Chisholm) in a sparkly cropped jersey, orange athletic pants, and white platform sneakers.

The video also included appearances by a stripper pole, a rainbow-striped stained glass window, disco balls, and Naomi’s lip gloss. On Twitter, Halle and her sister thanked their gorgeous costars, and they described their new group as the “melantated” version of the British girl band behind huge hits like “Wannabe” and “Say You’ll Be There.”

The duo shared the video of their performance on their YouTube page, where fans reacted with pure joy.

“I don’t even know what to say at this point. The HAIR, the OUTFITS, The V O C A L S. They are just so consistently on point!” gushed one admirer.

“I love the sisters, and love the RPDR girls too. I stan all these queens,” read another comment.

“The harmonies, the outfits, the dance moves, I was not prepared, they keep on slaying!” another fan remarked. “I cannot wait to see them live one day.”