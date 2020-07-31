Abby Dowse Bares Her Buns In A Barely There Thong Bikini For ‘Beach Day’

Australian bombshell Abby Dowse served up a bootylicious Instagram update this morning, showing off her perky posterior in a barely there thong while enjoying some time at the beach. She wore a black string bikini that all but completely exposed her derrière thanks to its minuscule, triangular back. The thin side straps didn’t provide much coverage either, and were pulled high on her waist accentuating her lithe figure. The straps appeared to tie on both hips, further emphasizing her curves.

Abby paired the ruched bikini with a black crop top — a sleeveless number that cut off at the waist, leaving a bit of her midriff on display. The item was inscribed on the back with the words “Baby Girl” in large white font, followed by the number “25.” The skimpy outfit was from the brand, Fashion Nova, which the model made sure to tag in her caption.

The 30-year-old accessorized with her signature short white manicure, showing off her nails as she posed with one hand alongside her body and the other raised in the air. She added a bit of bling with a few shiny rings on her fingers, and wore a chain bracelet on each wrist. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, and was brushed over her shoulder putting one of her large hoop earrings on show.

The sizzling blonde put her buns front and center in the steamy upload, which captured her from the back and was closely cropped to her hourglass curves. She was standing with her legs widely parted and appeared to be looking out into the distance. Sunshine illuminated her rear end and thigh, calling even further attention to her sculpted physique. The photo was taken from a low angle that offered a great view of her voluptuous assets, while also making an artistic display of the gorgeous seascape unfolding in the background. The scenery included white sand, emerald-green waves frothing near the shoreline, and a bright, blue sky filled with fuzzy clouds.

Followers appeared to be entranced with the scene, gushing over Abby’s beauty in the comments.

“Straight up you have an aura about you how stunning you are,” wrote one person, adding a star-struck and heart-eyes emoji.

“Wow amazing view,” read another message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“Best view in town,” agreed a third Instagram user.

While some fans found it difficult to take their eyes off of Abby’s enviable figure, others were just as drawn by the scenery.

“Where is this heavenly beach?” wanted to know one Instagrammer, who left a blue heart at the end of their post.

In the span of two hours the photo amassed more than 13,500 likes and close to 360 comments, proving to be very popular with Abby’s admirers. The update comes one day after the Instagram sensation flaunted her jaw-dropping physique in sexy red lace lingerie, reeling in over 31,600 likes for from her eager fans.