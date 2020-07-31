Joey King Celebrates 21st Birthday In Cheeky Bikini And Tiara

Joey King rocked a blue swimsuit and headed to the beach.

Joey King celebrated turning 21 by heading to the beach for a little fun in the sun. On Thursday, the birthday girl took to Instagram to give her 14.6 million followers a glimpse of the good time that she had as she hit a milestone year.

The Kissing Booth star shared a set of three snapshots on the photo-sharing app. The first picture included a background of sand and surf. Joey was photographed posing on a sun-drenched beach, where she stood in front of an expanse of cerulean ocean and a cloudless sky. The tide was rolling in just behind her.

Joey wore a sapphire blue bikini that featured a cute fruit print. The bathing suit was covered with colorful depictions of bananas, pineapples, papayas, dragon fruits, and other natural tropical treats. Her top had wide shoulder straps and molded underwire cups with seam details.

Joey’s bottoms boasted a high waistline that hit right at the navel. The silhouette flattered her trim figure by accentuating the smallest part of her midsection. A belt that matched the bathing suit was strung through a few belt loops. The attached accessory included a square silver buckle. The bottoms also had a high leg, which elongated the petite actress’ shapely thighs.

On her head, Joey wore a sparkly silver tiara with the number “21” front and center. Her other accessories included a purple plaid scrunchie on one wrist, a long gold Y necklace that reached her stomach, and another much shorter pendant necklace.

Her long brunette locks looked naturally wavy and a bit damp. Her first photo captured her sticking her tongue out at the camera and reaching up to adjust her tiara.

The second shot found Joey in a different location. She posed in a wooded area where trees with gnarled trunks grew from the side of a steep bank blanketed with fallen leaves. Her tiara was gone, and her hair was much wetter. She was standing at an angle and turning her head to smile at the camera over her shoulder. This shot revealed that the back of her bikini had a cheeky cut that showed off a significant amount of her pert posterior.

In the final image, Joey was shown back on the beach. Her toes were sinking in the wet sand as she walked near the edge of the water.

The trio of pics rapidly racked up over 3 million likes in a matter of hours, and the compliments from fans came pouring in.

“This is unacceptable it’s too hot,” wrote one commenter.

“So freaking beautiful!!” another message read.

“OH MY GOODNESS! You look awesome!!!!” a third admirer chimed in.

Shortly before she turned 21, Joey had another reason to celebrate. As reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix announced that the actress will reprise her role as Elle Evans in The Kissing Booth 3. The movie will premiere on the streaming platform next year.