Aisha Thalia Flaunts Huge Grin And Voluptuous Booty On Instagram

Instagram model Aisha Thalia bared her curves in a sexy red outfit in her most recent post on Thursday night, thrilling her 555,000 followers. Fans were quick to express their affection for the gorgeous celebrity, hitting the “like” button over 2,500 times in the first hour after the image went live.

Aisha wore a one-piece, backless exercise garment that appeared to be a leotard/leggings hybrid. It clung tightly to every curve of her shapely figure, leaving little to the imagination. She faced her backside to the camera, revealing the smooth lines of her bare back and the impressive swell of her killer rear end.

The top of the piece had wide straps that criss-crossed between her shoulder blades, and the rounded shape of her breast was visible just below her right arm.

Aisha’s shapely thighs and insanely curvaceous derriere were accentuated by the snug fit of the leggings. A geometric honey-comb pattern sewn into the fabric stretched wider beneath her ample assets.

She added some awesome head-wear to round out the ensemble. Her face was stylishly shielded from the sun with a translucent red visor trimmed in white, which cast a rosy glow across her gorgeous visage. It rested below Aisha’s mane of honey-colored curls, which framed her striking features.

The social media celebrity’s alluring appearance was combined with a natural smile that brightened her entire face.

She accessorized with huge gold-colored hoops in her ears and a gold-colored chain around her left ankle.

Aisha posed ascending a set of cement steps, grasping a white metal railing with one hand as she turned to look over her shoulder.

Hundreds of devoted fans had flooded the comments section with their expressions of adoration at the time of this writing.

“I don’t know if you teaching yoga or playing tennis but either way I’m coming with you boo boo,” teased one fan, to which Aisha replied with three crying/laughing emoji.

“The red looks bomb,” complimented a second person, following the words with crimson heart and flame emoji to emphasize their declaration.

“Yassss such a fun color,” Aisha responded.

“That happy life glow,” observed a third follower, referring to her positive caption. They added a series of heart eye emoji to the comment.

