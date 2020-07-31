Mandy Rose Flaunts Curvy Hourglass Figure In Rainbow Bodycon Maxi Dress:

WWE superstar Mandy Rose showed her Instagram followers her favorite type of dress for the summer in a recent post, and they appeared to like the sexy shot.

Mandy indicated that the form-fitting outfit came from Fashion Nova, and she is a partner for the brand. More than 97,000 Instagrammers hit the “like” button, and over 1,160 also left a reply for her. The flame emoji frequently appeared in the comments, indicating that many viewers thought Mandy looked hot in the dress.

“You have everything it takes to make that look good on you. So gorgeous,” wrote one fan who included several blushing smilies.

“You make that dress look good, and the dress looks good on you. Very beautiful,” a second follower declared along with a red heart.

“Mandy, what a beautiful lady I see before my very own eyes?? You look absolutely beautiful? And I’m your fan hun x,” enthused a third Instagrammer who used a red rose, which is also part of the wrestler’s name.

“You look so stunning and pretty!!!!!!!!!! No wonder why you are my favorite WWE superstar. Will you follow me on Instagram, please?” a fourth devotee wondered.

Mandy wore her blond hair in loose curls that hung over her shoulder and to her waist from a side part. She played with a piece of it with one of her hands. The WWE wrestler’s big beautiful eyes popped in the shot, and the model looked over her shoulder at the camera with a flirty smirk on her full lips. She posed next to a light-colored wall, and just a hit of gray sidewalk showed at the bottom of the frame. The model wore a gorgeous, skin-tight long dress that featured varying sized stripes in several different colors of blue, pink, and yellow. The garment accentuated her fit curves, and it highlighted her nipped-in waist and flat stomach. Perhaps the most eye-catching aspect included Mandy’s pert derriere that stuck out in a bubble and slowly flowed back to her thick legs. The wrestler’s fingernails featured a light pink manicure that echoed the same color in her outfit. Around one wrist, she wore a clear spiraled hair tie as a bracelet.

The wrestler is skilled at keeping her Instagram followers engaged and entertained. In addition to some WWE stuff, she also shares plenty of sexy images of herself doing various things like working out and modeling outfits. The Inquisitr recently reported that she showed off a camouflage mask in a post celebrating her 30th birthday.