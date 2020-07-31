Anita Herbert Flaunts Amazing Bod In Skimpy Floral Bikini

Anita Herbert shared a new photo to her Instagram feed today and her fans were seemingly loving it. She showcased her amazing body in a skimpy floral bikini at the beach and promoted a giveaway.

The fitness model stood in the incoming tide and the shallow water reached her ankles. She popped her left knee and placed one hand by her ear. She also held a bright orange drink bottle in her other hand.

Her tiny bikini top was black with orange and purple flowers with long green leaves. It had double halter-style straps, and it was so small that her cleavage and a hint of her sideboob were left bare. Her matching bottoms were equally skimpy with thin straps that rested high on her hips. The ensemble left her muscular abs, arms, and legs on full show.

Anita accessorized with a black baseball cap that read “Fit Queen” with a crown on it, and also sported a pair of reflective aviator sunglasses that offered a reflection of the water. In addition, she rocked sparkling stud earrings and appeared to be gazing into the distance with a hint of a smile on her face.

Behind her was a stretch of beach with several other beach-goers scattered here and there. And in particular, there was a tall high-rise in the right side of the frame.

The photo was taken on a sunny day with lots of puffy white clouds along the horizon, and the bright light illuminated Anita and emphasized her muscular physique.

The post has received over 11,500 likes so far in the past four hours since it went live, and the comments section was packed with responses from her followers. Many of the comments were people entering the giveaway, although there were also compliments from her fans too.

“Come on!. You are a beast! Respect,” gushed an admirer.

“Absolute perfection!! Clearly, hard work pays off!!” exclaimed a second social media user.

“Endless respect for your hard work and dedication,” declared a third supporter.

“You look so amazing THATS SO MUCH HARD WORK TO LOOK THAT D*MN GOOD,” raved another devotee.

Anita also took to her feed to share another photo series on July 10, that time rocking a crop top and a pair of small white bikini bottoms. The top featured the same “Fit Queen” logo, and it had short sleeves and was seemingly rolled up to showcase her abs. She stood in front of a small green hill and was photographed in the middle of taking a sip out of her white water bottle.