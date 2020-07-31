Anthony Mackie Clarifies Those Marvel Diversity Comments: ‘It’s An Unawareness Problem’

Actor Anthony Mackie is clarifying statements he made about Marvel Studios last month, regarding their lack of diversity. During a Variety “Actors on Actors” interview, the Captain America: The Winter Soldier star noted that almost everyone on a Marvel set is white. This includes stunt coordinators, producers, casting directors, costumer designers and so on. Mackie also alluded to racism in the studio, by saying only Black Panther had a predominately Black crew, questioning why these professionals weren’t good enough to work with a mostly white cast in all other MCU projects.

Mackie recently caught up with Fatherly and expanded on his previous comments, especially the one about racism.

“I’ll say this: I don’t think what’s happening is a racism problem. I think it’s an unawareness problem. With Marvel, I really think with most companies, they feel like they’re doing what they should be doing. In no way, shape, or form, is it enough. My big thing is, put your money where your mouth is. You can’t cast a Black dude as one of your main superheroes and not expect him to have that conversation.”

The actor then went on to say it’s in his DNA to have conversations like this and wants the MCU to be the best it can be, and that includes diversity.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

The 41-year-old got his start in 2002’s 8 Mile and has starred in way more films outside the Marvel Cinematic Universe than in it. He then clarified that diversity is an issue throughout the entirety of the entertainment industry and this isn’t just an issue at Marvel. According to the Triple 9 star, big-time celebrities host parties at their houses with guest lists which are “98 percent white.” This translates into their work and the projects that they’re working on because this is the life they know.

“If you go to their office and their office is 98 percent white, that reflects their reality.”

Before Mackie’s comments made headlines last month, Marvel Studios’ head Kevin Feige confirmed the future for the MCU was all about inclusion. There is a plan in motion to include cast and crew from all backgrounds, as well as more women-centered films, in addition to adding LGBTQ+ characters to the popular films.

Tessa Thompson’s character is set to find her same-sex partner in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder movie, while 2021’s The Eternals will feature the most diverse groups in a Marvel film. The project includes African American, Mexican, South Korean, Chinese, and Pakistani actors, as well as a deaf actress.