‘General Hospital’ Casting Shocker: Kelly Monaco’s Role Of Sam McCall Temporarily Recast

General Hospital fans are buzzing over a couple of big casting revelations that emerged Thursday evening. New episodes of the show are slated to begin airing on ABC on Monday, August 3, but now it seems that one familiar face may not be seen for a while.

According to Daytime Confidential, Kelly Monaco will not be back as Sam McCall right away. Unfortunately, few details have been made available at this point. However, General Hospital has apparently brought in a new actress to portray the character for now.

The word is that soap opera veteran Lindsay Hartley has been tapped to play Sam. However, at this point, this shift is only supposed to be in place for a couple of weeks.

Many soap viewers are already familiar with Lindsay. She played Theresa Lopez-Fitzgerald on Passions for almost a decade, and she also was on Days of Our Lives for a stretch as Arianna Hernandez. Some may recognize her from her time on All My Children as Dr. Cara Castillo. as well.

Kelly does not post very often on social media these days, so General Hospital fans will not necessarily gain any insight regarding what’s going on via her Instagram or Twitter pages. Her last Instagram post came in early April, and her Twitter page has been dormant even longer.

It just so happens that the Passions veteran did tease her Instagram followers a few days ago with an intriguing upload. She posted a photo showing her with a mask on, a coronavirus precaution that sets are utilizing now, and she did note that she was on a set of some kind.

Now, it seems that it may have been the General Hospital set. If that was the case, that will probably be confirmed soon.

General Hospital fans are buzzing about this news on Twitter. Many are just noting that they hope that the GH veteran is okay, as this makes many wonder if she has been sick. A lot of people appear to be excited to see Lindsay on-screen, even if it’s just for a short while.

This recasting news comes on the heels of General Hospital spoilers indicating that Dominic Zamprogna is returning as Dante Falconeri. This has been speculated as a likely development for a while now, but it seems that it’s actually a done deal now.

In addition, the soap teased earlier in the day that the first five minutes of Monday’s epic return is going to be wild and that people will not want to miss it.

Everybody will be anxious to learn more details about this temporary casting shift. General Hospital viewers are a dedicated crew, and as excited as some are to see the Passions alum popping up, they certainly want to know that Kelly is fine and returning soon.