Bill Clinton Was On Jeffrey Epstein’s Island With ‘Two Young Girls,’ Alleged Victim Claims In New Court Docs

Alleged victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre has claimed to have seen Clinton there, but said she did not see him act inappropriately.

Former President Bill Clinton was present on Jeffrey Epstein’s private island with “young” girls present, alleged victim Virginia Giuffre claimed in newly released court documents.

As Reuters reported, dozens of pages were released Thursday after an order from a federal judge. The docs related to Ghislaine Maxwell, who this month was arrested on a series of charged related to allegations that she helped to recruit and procure young women to serve in a sex ring. The documents included Giuffre’s deposition in a 2015 she filed against Maxwell, where she described some of what she claims to have seen.

The documents revealed a number of names that had originally been redacted on previously releases, including famed defense attorney Alan Dershowitz and Clinton. As Newsweek reported, Giuffre claims that during a trip to a private Caribbean estate owned by Epstein she saw Clinton with “two young girls” from New York.

During the deposition, Giuffre was asked by a lawyer whether she recalled Epstein telling her that Bill Clinton “owed him,” which appeared to be a joke.

“Yes, I do,” she replied. “It was a laugh though. He would laugh it off. You know, I remember asking Jeffrey what’s Bill Clinton doing here [on Epstein’s island] kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said well he owes me favors.”

“He never told me what favors they were. I never knew. I didn’t know if he was serious. It was just a joke… He told me a long time ago that everyone owes him favors. They’re all in each other’s pockets.”

Giuffre was later asked if there were sexual orgies at the Caribbean estate, to which she said there were.

Clinton has long been connected to Epstein, including flight logs that showed he traveled on the now-deceased financier’s private plane. The former president has repeatedly denied that he ever traveled to the estate, though others have claimed to have seen him there. As the Independent reported, a Netflix docuseries called Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich including an interview with an employee on the Caribbean island who also claimed to have seen Clinton there. The employee, 70-year-old Steve Scully, said he saw only Clinton and Epstein, with no one else.

The report added that Giuffre has previously alleged to have seen Clinton there as well, but said she did not see him engaging in any inappropriate behavior. He has not issued a statement on the latest court release.