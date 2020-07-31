‘The Challenge’: Kailah Casillas Opens Up About Her Relationship After Cheating With Stephen Bear

Kailah Casillas has addressed how cheating with Stephen Bear affected her relationship during The Challenge: Total Madness reunion special, according to a recap from Hollywood Life.

On the MTV series, Kailah entered into a relationship with Bear after he pursued her in the bunker. While on the series, she acknowledged that she had a boyfriend back home, but she didn’t let it stop her from having sex with her British housemate. During the reunion special, it was revealed that news of Kailah and Bear’s dalliance was leaked online and her then-boyfriend, Mikey, found out while the show was still being filmed.

In previously unaired footage, viewers watched as Kailah’s friend informed her that Mikey knew about her betrayal. The reality star told her friend that she was into Bear and that they had a “full-on thing.” She later shared that she wanted Mikey to know, but she didn’t know how to tell him.

“I feel like when I found out that my ex-boyfriend knew about Bear and I…it was almost like a sense of relief in a way,” Kailah admitted during the virtual show.

“I wanted him to know, but I also knew that I couldn’t be the one to tell him. If I told him…it would just be in front of everyone. I didn’t want to put him through that. I’m human. I don’t know how to handle these situations. There are no guidelines for if you f*ck up on TV, here’s how you handle it.”

Kailah’s friends and the other two members of MTV’s Holy Trinity alliance, Nany Gonzalez and Jenna Compono, both stood up for her during the show. Nany said that Kailah did the right thing and that viewers aren’t given the full picture of actually took place behind the scene. Jenna said she could tell that her friend wanted out of the situation with her ex-boyfriend based on her response to finding out that he already knew about the affair.

At the end of the day, Kailah said she refused to be a victim. She said it was a tough situation to be in, but she did the best she could at the time. After she was eliminated from The Challenge, she traveled to the U.K. to spend a few weeks with Bear. The two eventually went their separate ways, and Kailah is now in a relationship with Love Island star, Sam Robert Bird.

As for Bear, the British player has been romantically linked to several women, including fellow challenger Georgia Harrison.