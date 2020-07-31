‘Jersey Shore’ Star Deena Nicole Cortese Practices Picking Up Boxes In Hilarious Instagram Update

Jersey Shore star Deena Nicole Cortese shared a hilarious Instagram update on Thursday night. In the snapshots, she wore a gorgeous pink dress with her hair in a formal updo and a few glamorous accessories.

According to her caption, she was in her close friend’s bridal party and recently on “gift duty” at the bridal shower. She admitted that she had been feeling self-conscious lately because she put on some weight while in quarantine.

Deena realized that she would likely appear in some candid photographs picking up boxes and wanted to get an idea of how she might look. To test it out, she asked her husband Chris Buckner, to take some test pictures of her bending down, picking up imaginary gifts and boxes.

“Anyone else do this??? Or just me,” she asked her followers alongside several laughing emoji.

The “Meatball” joked that she was not sure if she should share the pics with her 3.1 million Instagram followers but then decided that everyone could probably use a laugh right now and chose to post them.

In the first image, Deena stood in profile with her hands down by her side, looking straight ahead. Her son Christopher John was visible in the photo, too.

The second pic showed her pretending to hold a large box. For the final upload, Deena mimed placing a gift on the ground and seemed to be smiling as if having fun with the mock photo shoot.

Thousands of people poured into Deena’s comments section to say she looked beautiful and to share their own stories of doing similar “practice rounds.”

Fellow Jersey Shore star Jenni “JWOWW” Farley commented, “God i freaking love you.”

People appeared to love the post and the 33-year-old’s candor. Within a few hours of going live, it had garnered more than 91,300 likes and over 3,100 comments.

“Omg you are hilarious!! You look great. Props to Chris for being a good hubby,” said one supporter.

“Oh stop you look great! But these pictures made me laugh cause I can hear you say ok if I bend this way,” chimed in another.

“You do not look like you gained weight! You look so good from one mamma to another,” gushed a third person, trailing their message with several red heart emoji.

Yesterday, The Inquisitr reported that Deena had shared a gorgeous pic of herself rocking a brand new hair color. She opted for a stunning shade of red, and her fans went wild over her bold new look.