Qimmah Russo Flaunts Killer Physique On The Hood Of A Pink BMW

Fitness coach and prolific Instagram celebrity Qimmah Russo shared a series of sizzling images on Thursday night that thrilled her 1.5 million followers. The post racked up over 7,000 likes within the first hour it was uploaded.

Qimmah looked insanely hot posing on a bubble gum pink BMW sedan with a matte finish.

She wore a baby blue crop top with cap sleeves under which her chiseled shoulders and toned biceps swelled. The tight fit revealed the perfectly round curves of her voluptuous bust.

Her lean, taut midriff and navel piercing were visible between the hem of her shirt and the loose drawstring waist of her matching pants.

Qimmah’s insanely developed thighs and curvaceous booty were beautifully accentuated by a pair of snug three-quarter length sweats. The waistband rested on her shapely hips and she left the drawstrings in the front untied.

She finished off the casual, sexy ensemble with a pair of white Nike’s and no visible socks.

She wore her hair long, blonde, and styled straight. It was parted off center and hung past her waist, almost grazing the top of her rounded derriere.

Qimmah’s only accessory appeared to be the brightly-colored vehicle with which she enthusiastically posed.

In the first of three images, Qimmah perched in the middle of the hood, facing the camera, legs spread far apart from one another. Her left knee was bent and the other leg extended straight in front of her. She rested her left forearm upon her kneecap and let her hand relax.

She gazed at the camera with seductively parted lips and tilted her head. Her well defined eyes squinted slightly in the bright summer sunshine, which reflected off the surface of the car.

There was a small sticker in the right corner of the front window that read “Pacific BMW.” That, combined with Qimmah’s caption, perhaps indicated that she was viewing this car at a dealership and wanted to purchase it.

In the two photos following, Quimmah showed off her incredible figure posed standing next to the passenger side of the BMW.

In the second snap, she reached her right arm out and placed her fingers around the door handle as if she were going to pull it open.

Her behind faced the camera in the last image. She arched her back and rested against the door on her right elbow. She gazed at the photographer with a sweet smile on her face.