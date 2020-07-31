Alan Dershowitz Accused Of Sex With Underage Girl In Newly Released Ghislaine Maxwell Court Documents

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz had sex with an underage girl who was forced by wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein into the encounters, an unnamed victim alleged according to newly released court documents.

As Reuters reported, dozens of documents related to accused Ghislaine Maxwell’s relationship with the now-deceased convicted felon were made public on Thursday following an order from U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska earlier this month. The documents were related to a 2015 civil defamation lawsuit against Maxwell by Virginia Giuffre, who has publicly accused Maxwell of helping recruit her to be a “sex slave” for the Manhattan financier, ordered to have sexual relations with a number of powerful men.

As Courthouse News reporter Adam Klasfeld noted on Twitter, Dershowitz was directly named by the unnamed woman.

“One such powerful individual that Epstein forced then-minor Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with was former Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz, a close friend of Epstein’s and well-known criminal defense attorney,” the read. “Epstein required Jane Doe #3 to have sexual relations with Dershowitz on numerous occasions while she was a minor, not only in Florida but also on private planes, in New York, New Mexico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.”

The docs claimed that Dershowitz helped negotiate an agreement with a provision that protected him against criminal prosecution for sexually abusing Jane Doe #3.

Maxwell’s legal team had filed an emergency order on Thursday to block the released of two other docs, including one from an unnamed accuser, saying that the release would unfairly taint public opinion and make it impossible for an impartial jury to be found. As The Inquisitr reported, the British socialite stands accused of a series of charged related to allegations that she helped to recruit young women.

Dershowitz has long denied any claims that he participated in a sex ring. Earlier this month he published an essay in defense of Maxwell, writing for The Spectator that she is presumed innocent. He also took aim at Giuffre, taking on her claim that she had been forced to have intercourse with him while they were on Epstein’s private island by saying that he traveled there with his wife and daughter, years before Giuffre had even met Epstein. Dershowitz added that flight logs would back up his assertion.

Dershowitz has not responded to the latest claims released on Thursday.