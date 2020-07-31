Khloe Kardashian Catches Some Rays In A Leopard-Print Bikini

Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 30, to post a picture of herself wearing a skimpy two-piece that showed off a lot of skin. She shared the sultry update with her 118.2 million followers, much to their delight.

Though The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t tag the location of the photo, it appeared to be a beautiful, sunny day. The green bushes behind her glowed in the sunlight. Khloe took in the rays herself, holding her face up to the sun as she posed on a wicker lounge chair. In the caption of the post, she revealed that it was a hot day out, with the temperature reaching 96 degrees.

Khloe sat on the chair, her arms behind her in order to steady herself as she tilted her body and arched her back. She held her face up to the sky, her hair whipping across her cheeks.

Khloe sported a leopard-print two-piece from her fashion line, Good American. The top featured cups emblazoned with leopard spots. It was held together by black strings that curved around her shoulders and tied behind her back. As she held her body up to the sun, Khloe emphasized her chest in the tiny bathing suit top, showing off her cleavage and bust. Her tanned, toned, and taut midriff was on full display and seemed to be the focal point of the shot.

The bikini bottoms dipped low on her lower abdomen and rode up high on her hips, showing off her hourglass figure and fit physique. The bottoms were tied together with black strings on either side of her waist.

Her long legs seemed to be slathered with baby oil.

Her caramel-colored locks blew over her face and cascaded down her back and one shoulder.

As for her jewelry, Khloe chose to accessorize with stud earrings and a ring.

The reality star’s followers flocked to the comments section of the photo in droves, eager to shower her in compliments and praise for her latest look. While some opted to comment solely with emoji, others left her lengthier messages.

“Stunning Khlo!” exclaimed one social media user, punctuating their message with a flame emoji and a black heart.

“KHLOEEEEEEE YOU SNAPPED,” declared a second person in all-caps.

“Damn girl,” replied another.

“Summer body come thru,” shared a fourth fan, following up their comment with a starry-eyed smiley face.

At the time of this writing, Khloe’s latest upload racked up more than 570,000 likes and garnered upwards of 3,000 comments.