WWE News: Superstar Says Brock Lesnar ‘Really Hates’ Him

As documented by Ringside News, WWE’s Matt Riddle was a guest on this week’s After the Bell podcast. During the interview, he discussed his backstage heat with Brock Lesnar, and claimed that “The Beast Incarnate” isn’t his biggest fan.

Riddle has revealed his intention to face Lesnar in a match in the past, which rubbed the former World Champion the wrong way. However, the outspoken Friday Night SmackDown superstar claimed that he did that because he admires Lesnar.

“I’ll be honest with you. The guy has it all. I think he’s taken my comments as like, literal disrespect. I think he really hates me. Which, hey, ok. I get it. I rubbed you the wrong way. I told everybody that I get it, I’ll stay away. I won’t call people out anymore. I won’t call these people out anymore. I’m not going to go away. I’m going to make myself valuable enough to where the money is on the table. I know I can do that.”

Riddle went on to say that he’s been setting “unattainable” goals since he started wrestling. He said that chasing high goals means that he’s more likely to be great as a result. The superstar then revealed that he spoke about retiring both The Undertaker and Lesnar because they’re the biggest achievements any performer could accomplish.

Riddle then admitted that he understands why his comments were viewed as disrespectful, even though they weren’t intended to be anything other than complimentary. However, he is confident that he’ll draw enough money to make a match between him and Lesnar a worthwhile business decision for everyone involved down the line.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the performers had a backstage confrontation at this year’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Riddle approached Riddle in the locker room and told him that they’d never work together, but the Friday Night SmackDown star isn’t giving up on the prospect of the match happening.

Riddle was reportedly moved to the blue brand because Lesnar is a Monday Night Raw superstar, and officials want to avoid any more behind-the-scenes arguments. Management is reportedly high on Riddle, however, and his attitude has supposedly impressed Vince McMahon.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Riddle has been openly critical of Bill Goldberg and other legendary performers. The tendency to speak his mind — even when his opinions of popular wrestlers are negative — might be why Lesnar isn’t his biggest fan in WWE at the moment.