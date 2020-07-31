WWE News: Two Hall Of Famers Tease In-Ring Return At ‘SummerSlam’

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, WWE veteran Trish Stratus took to Twitter earlier to tease a SummerSlam match. In the tweet, she shared a picture of action figures of her and Lita, while thanking Bayley and Sasha Banks in the accompanying caption.

As the report highlighted, the tweet arrived a couple of weeks after Bayley and Banks teased a dream match against the Hall of Famers. Stratus’ latest tweet can be interpreted as them answering the current superstars’ request for the dream tag bout.

Lita also revealed that she’s open to an in-ring return last week, which prompted speculation that she’d face Banks or Bayley at the event. Banks recently shared a picture of herself dressed in Lita attire and claimed that she’s better than the legendary superstar.

The WrestlingNews.co article also noted that Bayley has called out Stratus in recent weeks. The Women’s Tag Team Champions have made their desire to face the legends known, and the showdown could be on the cards.

Stratus and Lita haven’t completely retired from in-ring competition either. Stratus faced Charlotte Flair at last year’s SummerSlam, while Lita participated on Monday Night Raw back in 2018. In that match, Bayley and Banks were on the same side as Lita and Stratus.

Thanks for your order @SashaBanksWWE & @itsBayleyWWE… and you’re welcome. If you guys haven’t grabbed your greatest tag team pack yet, you can get one here: https://t.co/uxirxh0UEZ pic.twitter.com/dB2Rw1GjuI — Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) July 30, 2020

Since then, Bayley and Banks have become two of the top heels in the women’s division. Their characters have been claiming that they’re better than some of the most celebrated performers in the history of the business. The storyline has also suggested that a contest between them and a pair of legends was inevitable.

Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to shake things up in an effort to fix the company’s ratings decline. Viewership for the weekly shows has declined during the pandemic, but two beloved stars returning would undoubtedly bring in some more viewers.

The latest report also stated that Bayley versus Banks was reportedly slated for the upcoming pay-per-view. However, those plans might have been put on hold in favor of the tag bout due to the current ratings situation.

The possible angle also makes sense from a generation versus generation perspective. Lita and Stratus were storyline rivals during their early WWE careers, but they became strong allies later on. These days, their friendship is known to be strong.

Banks and Bayley feuded during their time in NXT together, but they’ve been closely associated with each other since moving to the main roster. Given that the careers of all four women parallel each other in some ways, their teased angle is logical.