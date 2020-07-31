Hannah Ann Sluss Wows In Stunning New Beach Photo

Hannah Ann Sluss ate cake while lounging at the beach in her newest stunning photo.

Model and former Bachelor star Hannah Ann Sluss took to Instagram on Thursday, July 30 to share two new stunning snapshots of herself. The 24-year-old enjoyed dessert while relaxing at an outdoor restaurant at Newport Beach in California.

Sluss wowed in a light pink, sleeveless sundress. The dress featured spaghetti straps and a low neckline that showed off her fabulous figure. The dress is from the brand Lani the Label, a women’s clothing company started by fellow former Bachelor alum Amanda Stanton. It included a slit on one side that started at Sluss’ upper thigh and exposed her extra-toned legs.

Sluss accessorized with a few simple and delicate jewelry pieces, including a gold pendant necklace and a bracelet. The former television star appeared to be wearing some light, natural-looking makeup that enhanced her already gorgeous features. She wore her long brown hair down in waves.

In the first snapshot, Sluss’ bright blue eyes were wide and and her mouth was open, as if in playful shock. In the second photo included in the post, she shot a subtle smile at the camera.

In her hands, she held a wooden cake platter with a half-eaten piece of white cake and several roses. Behind her was a luxurious-looking scene, including a picnic table situated in the sand. A decorative beach umbrella offered protection from the sun, and a large bouquet of flowers and a glass of wine could also be seen on the table.

Sluss’ post quickly gained a lot of love online, racking up over 27,000 likes in less than an hour from her 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Her many fans took to the comments section to compliment her on the stunning photo, as well as to inquire about where she got her dress.

“Beautiful inside and out as always!! Hope all is well!” gushed one person.

“You’re so stunning!! Love these pictures and you!” remarked another fan.

Other Instagram users took the time to not-so-subtly inquire about the model’s rumored relationship with fellow former Bachelor star Mike Johnson.

“Are u eating that with Mike?” asked one person.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Sluss was Peter Weber’s final pick at the end of his season of the reality dating series. However, he ultimately called off the engagement due to lingering feelings for a different contestant. He is currently in a relationship with Kelley Flanagan — another woman from his season. Meanwhile, Sluss has been seen out and about with several different men since her time on the show ended.