‘Counting On’ Star Ben Seewald Shares Special Bonding Time With Daughter Ivy In New Instagram Snap

Ben Seewald seems to have a special bond with his youngest child, and only daughter, Ivy. The Counting On star took to his Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable snap of him and his little girl sitting down together enjoying their daddy-daughter time.

Ben was sitting in the living room of his Arkansas home with her on his lap. He is holding onto a collage of family photos in front of them. He revealed in his caption that looking at pictures was something that the 1-year-old loves to do with him.The duo were both peering at the camera as the pic was being taken. In the photo album were pics of his and Jessa Duggar’s sons, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, as well as their little sister.

The dad-of-three was pretty clean shaven and it looked like he had recently gotten his hair cut a bit shorter. He sported a black t-shirt and dark-colored shorts. Ivy wore a blue romper with a little bit of ruffled trim on the front. She was barefoot with a hand holding one foot up. Her curly hair was a little on the messy side and her mouth was wide open, almost like she was in the middle of a yawn.

The cute photo got plenty of love from Duggar fans. Many of Ben’s 852,000 Instagram followers rewarded him with lots of heart emojis and comments on how sweet the snapshot was.

“So sweet! Love seeing you, Jessa, and your kids,” said a Duggar fan.

“Just the sweetest family ever!” remarked one of his followers.

“She is such a little doll,” a third person mentioned.

“Awww so cute,” a fourth admirer said.

In a previous episode of Counting On, Ben talked about how special it is to have a daughter this time around. He and Jessa were used to having boys around until she came along and now he appears to be quite smitten with his blue-eyed daughter. They appear to have that special daddy-daughter bond between them.

Just last week, Ben had posted a couple of pictures of Ivy with nail polish smeared all over her face. He mentioned that “a certain little boy” did that to her. Most fans guessed that it had to be her brother Henry who did the deed, but that has yet to be confirmed. She didn’t seem to really care that her brother supposedly used her as a model for his face painting project.