Draya Michele Sizzles In Skintight Sports Bra & Leggings That Showcase Her Crazy Curves

Draya Michele gave fans an eyeful of her voluptuous figure in revealing sportswear for her latest Instagram upload. For the photo, she was shot outdoors in a matching skintight sports bra and leggings that accentuated her jaw-dropping curves.

The multi-hyphenate celebrity had been debating dipping her toes into modelling athletic wear, and in this post she turned heads in an outfit from Ethika Sports’ women’s line. She was photographed on a bright sunny day in a pic where she stood out against a dull backdrop.

Michele – whose full name is Andraya Michele Howard – stood in front of a white wall on a brick walkway. The sun shone down and cast a large shadow behind her. The former Basketball Wives star crossed her left leg in front of her body, and leaned back against the wall with her left hand. Her long dark hair was tied back tightly, and Michele had a sultry glare across her gorgeous face.

The 35-year-old rocked a boa-print sports bra that hugged onto her chest. She wore a pair of matching tight leggings that had the brand’s name printed along the waistband. Michele sported a pair of black sunglasses, along with high white socks and sneakers. The social media influencer had a necklace and bracelet on to complete the ensemble. Fans were treated to a glimpse of her toned midsection, and shapely thighs. Michele’s skin was lit up under the sun, and her outfit popped against the blank background.

The model added a playful caption about her “thick” hourglass figure, and uploaded the photo on Thursday afternoon.

Many of Michele’s 8.1 million Instagram followers took notice of the sunny snap, and more than 113,000 showed their approval by tapping the “like” button in just over five hours after it went online. She received over 1,200 comments in that short time. Several models including Amra Reyes and Sarahi Gonzalez responded with fire emoji, as the replies were littered with that emoji. Fans complimented the influencer’s fit and curvy figure.

“Nahhhhh you THICK THICK,” actress Jasmin Brown wrote.

“Them thighs came out to play today sis,” one follower responded.

“Who did your body? I want the same person!!!” an Instagram user inquired.

“Loved you since Basketball Wives when they were hating on you,” a supportive fan wrote.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Michele flaunted her assets in multiple bikinis for a photo shoot. She uploaded behind-the-scenes footage as she posed next to luxury cars. That spicy post had nearly 176,000 likes and more than 3,300 comments.