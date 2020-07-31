Larsa Pippen Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Yellow Bikini

Reality television star Larsa Pippen flaunted her bombshell body in her latest Instagram share, tantalizing her 1.9 million followers. In the shot, she posed on an outdoor patio area with a wooden fence to her right and plenty of lush green shrubs behind her. There was even some greenery tumbling over the side of the fence, adding to the oasis-like vibe of the space.

The sky above was a vibrant blue, and the ocean stretched out to the horizon, although only a sliver was visible over all the plant life around her.

Larsa showcased her fit figure in a yellow bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit featured a sporty top that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and offered more coverage than the typical string bikini top with triangular cups. However, Larsa’s sculpted shoulders and arms were still on display, as was her toned stomach.

She paired the bold top with matching bottoms in the same sunshine yellow hue. They dipped low in the front, showing off her stomach, and stretched slightly over her hips. The high-cut style accentuated her hourglass figure while also elongating her legs.

Larsa was barefoot in the shot, and though she was primarily in the shade, some of her bronzed skin glowed in the sunlight where it captured her chest and shoulders.

Her long locks were pulled back in a half-up style that kept her hair away from her face before allowing it to tumble down her back. She kept her look simple, adding no accessories beyond a pair of stud earrings and some sunglasses. She posed with one hand by her side while the other adjusted her shades, and she looked stunning in the smoking-hot snap.

Larsa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 6,100 likes within one hour of going live. It also racked up 110 comments from her eager followers, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“The most beautiful woman on the planet,” one fan commented, followed by a string of emoji.

“One of a kind,” another follower added, including a trio of flame emoji in the comment.

“Queen Larsa,” a third fan remarked.

“Pretty as always,” yet another wrote in response to the smoking-hot bikini snap.

Earlier this week, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa shared another stunning picture that appeared to have been taken in a similar place. She posed leaning against a concrete ledge with the ocean visible in the distance and a luxurious-looking structure to her left. She flaunted her toned physique in high-waisted black booty shorts and a gray sports bra.