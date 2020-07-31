Alexandra Daddario Tugs On Nude Bikini In Photo With ‘Lost Girls & Love Hotels’ Costar

Alexandra Daddario and Kate Easton both rocked two-pieces while relaxing in a shady spot.

Alexandra Daddario showed off her bombshell curves in a fresh new photo that featured an appearance by another scantily-clad actress. On Friday, the Baywatch star shared the bikini pic on Instagram, where it received an enthusiastic response from her 16.4 million followers.

Alexandra, 34, was photographed from the front. She was stretched out on an outdoor lounger covered with white terrycloth. She shared her roomy seat with her roommate and fellow actress, Kate Easton, 27. The two women were relaxing underneath a patio umbrella in front of a stone wall. A water fixture of some sort was sending a spray of white up behind them.

Alexandra wore a nude bikini that was a shade or two darker than her own creamy skin tone. The garment had a plunging neckline that put her famous cleavage front and center. The exact shape of her bralette top was difficult to make out because it was partially hidden behind her hands. She was tugging on the top’s thin spaghetti straps and pushing her breasts together. As she did this, she gazed down at her chest.

A large portion of the actress’ bottoms were also obscured from view by her upraised left knee, but they appeared to feature a high leg and a much lower waistline that hit well below her navel. Alexandra tagged The Saltwater Collective to give the brand credit for designing her swimsuit.

The True Detective star completed her look with a pair of over-sized Illesteva sunglasses with dark frames and brown gradient lenses. As for Kate, she rocked a black bandeau top and a pair of matching high-waisted bottoms. Her accessories included a pair of mirrored shades and layered gold necklaces. She had a drink in her hand and was gazing off to the side.

It took just three hours for Alexandra’s Instagram photo to score over 1 million likes and 3,000 comments.

“You look fantastic,” read one fan’s response to her post.

“May I say ladies both of you look very lovely and I like your hairstyle,” another admirer wrote.

“Love it this pic is fire,” said a third person.

Alexandra and Kate have been quarantining together and often appear in each other’s Instagram pics. The two pals have also worked together on more than one project. They both appeared in the movie Can You Keep a Secret?, and their latest film, Lost Girls & Love Hotels, will hit select theaters on September 4, according to Deadline. The movie is also getting a video-on-demand release.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Alexandra previously wowed her fans with a solo bikini photo that found her posing near a waterfall. She was also rocking a face mask that matched her swimsuit.