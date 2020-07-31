‘Breaking Bad’ Star Bryan Cranston Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis And Recovery, Donates Plasma

Actor Bryan Cranston — who won four Emmy Awards for his work as Walter White in the iconic AMC crime drama Breaking Bad — has announced that he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and has subsequently recovered. The 64-year-old made the revelation about his health in an update posted to his Instagram feed on Thursday.

Cranston also shared that he would be donating his plasma, documenting his experience of doing so at the UCLA Blood and Platelet Center in a nearly three-minute video.

In the accompanying caption, Cranston opined that he was “one of the lucky ones,” noting that he had only experienced mild symptoms of the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. According to the actor, he contracted COVID-19 in spite of the fact that he had maintained a strict adherence to recommended pandemic protocols aiming to mitigate the risk of becoming infected, as well as transmitting the virus.

Cranston further admonished his fans and followers to continue to wash their hands, socially distance and “keep wearing the damn mask,” in accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and other health organizations around the globe.

The pandemic continues to affect all aspects of daily life in the U.S., with cases of confirmed COVID-19 infection surging around the country in recent weeks. Per the latest numbers from the CDC, the U.S. has now seen more than 4.4 million cases of coronavirus infection since the pandemic reached American shores earlier this year. Moreover, over 150,000 people have died, as Cranston also noted in his caption.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

In his Instagram video, Cranston is shown outside the UCLA facility before he donated his plasma, speaking about his diagnosis. The clip then cut to footage of the star making his donation, while he noted that his plasma contains coronavirus antibodies. As he did so, he joked with the technician who took his sample.

In a scroll that appeared at the bottom of the footage, the phrase “thank goodness for old movies” was shown just as Cranston voiced his approval for the Andy Griffith film A Face in the Crowd, which was playing on a television as he gave his sample.

Cranston’s announcement video had been viewed in excess of 170,000 times as of this report.

The man behind Walter White wasn’t the only Hollywood A-lister to reveal his COVID-19 diagnosis and subsequent recovery recently. As shared by The Inquisitr on July 24, Mel Gibson similarly revealed his own diagnosis and April hospitalization in Los Angeles. Gibson was treated with the drug Remdesivir and has since recovered, according to a spokesperson for the Braveheart actor.