Sierra Skye Shows Hint Of Underboob In Blue Leopard-Print Bikini

Sierra Skye has been sharing lots of incredible bikini pics to her Instagram feed as of late, and her newest update was no exception. She posed in an eye-catching swimsuit and posed in a doorway.

The blonde stood with her body angled towards the camera and tilted her head to the side as she placed her hand by her head. She left her other hand by her side her figure was put on show.

Her leopard-print swimsuit was in an unconventional color, blue and white, and her top was especially so small. In fact, it was so tiny that a hint of her underboob was visible along with her cleavage, thanks to its revealing cut. Her matching bottoms had a low waistline and thick straps, and the swimsuit left her tiny waist and curvy hips showing. Moreover, her deep tan looked impeccable. She revealed the brand of her ensemble as she tagged the post with the brand PrettyLittleThing.

Sierra accessorized with a matching necklace and bracelet, and her light pink manicure peeked through. She wore her hair up in a casual messy bun, and her bangs were left out to frame her face. She rocked several earrings, including a small hoop, one with a Christian cross, and a tiny stud. Furthermore, she used a white scrunchie to tie her hair and she sported a belly button ring.

The door that swung open had black wrought-iron bars and behind her was an entryway with wooden flooring. Further beyond that was a stairway and a second-floor balcony was also visible.

In the past two hours since the photo was uploaded to her feed, it’s garnered over 30,000 likes. Sierra’s fans hurried to the comments section to gush about her good looks.

“Wow I love this,” gushed an admirer.

“Always on the top of fashion,” raved a second follower.

“Wow you are smoking hot,” declared a third social media user.

“You’re such a pretty little thing!” exclaimed another supporter, taking note of the bikini’s brand.

Additionally, Sierra posted another update a few days ago that racked up over 343,800 views. The short video clip was of herself in a skimpy pink two-piece as she tugged at her bikini bottoms before placing her hands on her thigh. Her top had a classic triangle-style cut with thin straps, and the long ties wrapped around her waist once for a flirty touch. Her matching bottoms had a very high-waisted fit, and she posed outside on her patio furniture.