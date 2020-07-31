Pamela Anderson Lies In Lingerie In New Black & White Photo

Pamela Anderson took to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 30, to share her latest upload with her 1 million followers. In the sultry image, the Playboy icon spread out the floor, modeling a bra-and-panty set as well as a sheer robe.

Pamela laid out on the tiled floor, stretching her body as far as it could go. She held out both of her arms; her hands touched the tiles, her palms up. She spread her legs slightly, one leg straight, the other bent at the knee. She bent her body at the waist and jutted out her right hip, the majority of her body leaning to the left side. She tilted her face to the left. Her eyes were cast downwards in the image, showing off her dark eye makeup. She appeared to tuck her chin into her chest.

Pamela wore a sheer bra with ruched lace on the cups, which barely contained her voluptuous chest. The neckline, which featured rose-like appliques, was done in a U-shape. The low-cut top flaunted her ample cleavage and famous bust. Her assets almost spilled out of the garment. Her toned and taut midriff was on full display.

She paired the top with skimpy underwear that dipped low on her abdomen and circled around her hips. The panties showcased her hourglass figure and fit physique. Her legs seemed to stretch on forever.

Pamela rocked a white, see-through robe over the lingerie. The garment tied around her waist with a satin ribbon, drawing attention to her flat stomach. The bell sleeves were emblazoned with an intricate flower pattern. The gauzy fabric was splayed around the model, which made her look angelic.

Her roots were dark but quickly transitioned into the platinum hue Pamela is known for, giving her locks a slight two-toned look. Her hair fanned out behind her, while two strands cascaded down her shoulder in curls.

As per Pamela’s Instagram aesthetic, this shot was done in black and white.

Though Pamela opted to limit the comments on her post, that didn’t stop fans from loving her latest look.

One social media user sent her a row of emoji, including smiley faces with heart eyes, and one blowing a kiss. As of press time, the photo racked up more than 4,000 likes.

As The Inquisitr readers and Pamela Anderson fans know, the Baywatch actress frequently shares seductive images of herself on Instagram. One of Pamela’s latest updates featured her wearing a skimpy white bathing suit that showed off some serious skin.