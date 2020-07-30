Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Round Booty In Sexy Bikini Pic By The Ocean

Ashley Alexiss has been sharing mostly photos from professional shoots lately on Instagram, but in her newest update, she gave her fans a peek at island life. She showcased her round booty in a sexy blue bikini and revealed her and her hubby’s anniversary plans in the caption.

In the shot, Ashley was photographed as she posed on a wooden deck with silver handrails. The steps apparently led directly down to the crystal light blue waters, and her pose placed her derrière on show.

The model placed her right hand on the handrail and her left hand on the top of her head. She glanced over to her left slightly and her profile was visible as was a hint of her smile, but her figure arguably stole the show.

Her ensemble was only visible from the back, but it looked like her bikini was black with ties in the back that fell down her upper back. Her bottoms had a very high-waisted fit and offered a cheeky cut that put the lower portion of her booty on show. She tagged her brand, Alexiss Swimwear, in the post.

The backdrop was mostly made up of the ocean waters, but there was also a small island visible in the distance. The image was taken on a partially sunny day with lots of different types of clouds in the sky. The sunlight fell onto the model and lit up the side of her figure and left her skin looking flawless.

She tagged the official IG account for tourism in Maldives in the photo and also mentioned them in the caption.

The post was shared four hours ago, and so far, it’s racked up over 15,200 likes. Ashley’s admirers headed to the comments section to leave their many compliments.

“This scene is a beautiful dream,” gushed a supporter.

“I will be counting down the days to see these pics,” raved a second devotee.

“Omg!!!! I’m so jealous but happy for y’all,” wrote a third follower.

“Congrats. Hope you both have a wonderful time,” wished another social media user.

In addition, Ashley posted a three-part photo series a couple of days ago and rocked an orange one-piece swimsuit bearing the Sports Illustrated Swim name in the front. In the photos, she lounged outside on a white hammock and posed alongside her two rescue dogs. She announced in the caption that she is planning to take part in the Swim Search in 2021 — she previously tried out in 2019 but unfortunately didn’t make it into the top group.