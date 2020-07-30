Rachel Cook Shows Off Insane Body In Black Bikini For Hot New Video

Rachel Cook showed off her killer body and modeling skills to her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 30, with a hot new post in which she rocked a skimpy bikini as she worked through several poses.

The American model teased her fans with a video in which she wore an all-black two-piece bathing suit for a classic look. Cook’s bra had a tight structure that helped to accentuate her cleavage. The straps were placed over her shoulders and were adjustable, as evidenced by the clear sliders on the back.

On her lower body, Cook wore a pair of matching bottoms that boasted a thong back, which put her perky booty front and center. The waistband sat low, allowing her to expose her fit stomach while also baring her toned hips.

Cook accessorized her outfit with a red-and-white checkered bandana, which she wrapped around her head. Her blond highlighted hair was pulled back in a low ponytail while her bangs covered her forehead and partially covered her left eye.

Cook paired her clip with an inspiring message in which she explained that the person she portrays on social media is just a character, and not who she is. She pressed on, stating that what we do is different from who we are, and emphasized that who we are matter, regardless of who that is.

The post has been viewed more than 162,00 times and attracted more than 54,800 likes. Her fans left more than 620 messages in the comments section, which they used to shower Cook in compliments and to express their admiration for her.

“And keep doing that, it is so much fun and pleasure just to see you,” one user wrote.

“Rachel Cook is too gorgeous for this world,” raved another fan.

“Gorgeous as always! Thanks for sharing your beauty with us. Have a nice day angel!” a third admirer chimed in.

“Regardless of the character you portray, still love it [laughing-crying emoji] [smiley blowing a heart kiss] [thumbs up] and the real you are much more awesome and funny,” replied a fourth fan.

Cook recently posted another slideshow with fourth snapshots of herself striking different poses in front of a palm tree, as The Inquisitr has written. She sizzled in a baby blue two-piece bathing suit. Its top had small triangles that were narrowly cut. She paired it with a miniskirt made from a white sheer fabric. It had textured details that gave off shimmery vibes. Because it was see-through, it was possible to see that Cook wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms.