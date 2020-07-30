Kate Bock Stuns In Nothing But Tiny Thong Bikini Bottoms In New Instagram Update

Kate Bock has been sharing the happy news of making the cover of this year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue on her Instagram page, and today, she showed off another set of sexy pics. These saw her rocking an alternate ensemble that was featured by the publication. However, instead of wearing a white crop top and bikini bottoms, she was photographed wearing only the bottoms.

There were two parts to the update, which featured a photo and a video. In the snap, she struck the Bambi pose in shallow ocean waters. She leaned back and curved her back slightly and placed her right hand by her inner thigh. She glanced up at the camera with a fierce expression on her face, and her pose left her sideboob peeking through.

Kate’s white thong bottoms had straps that rested high on her waist. Kate wore her hair down in a middle part with soft waves throughout and accessorized with a very large and chunky bracelet on one wrist. A matching necklace was also visible.

In the second part of the update, Kate offered her fans a look at what happened behind the scenes when the image was taken. The ocean waters rolled in and out as she moved her chin and shook her head to get her locks out of her face.

The geotag and caption revealed that this was taken in Bali, Indonesia, last November.

The post has been available for only 30 minutes, but it’s already received over 4,300 likes. Her fans took to the comments section and posted a number of compliments.

“Yess yess yessssss here for all of it,” gushed a supporter.

“Phenomenal beauty, dedication & spirit,” declared a second admirer.

“Just picked up my Kate Bock cover issue today. I’m so happy for you. You deserve the cover. Would love to get it signed one day,” wrote a hopeful devotee.

“This is, by far, the best issue of the magazine!” exclaimed a fourth social media user.

Kate also showcased her incredible bikini bod on July 21, that time opting for a bright red swimsuit. She was again photographed while kneeling, but instead of at the beach, she did so on a plush white couch. She placed her hands in front of her thighs and flashed a hint of a smile with her lips closed. Her hair fell around her shoulders and she accessorized with a necklace and multiple bracelets. Behind her were two surfboards in the background.