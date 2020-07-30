Kristin Cavallari Looks Stunning In A Striped Maxi Dress While Showing Off New Pieces From Her Jewelry Line

Kristin Cavallari took to her Instagram account on Thursday to show off some of the newest additions to her Uncommon James jewelry line. The 33-year-old sent her 4 million followers wild with two beautiful photos of herself modeling the bling.

The reality television star stood in a large field in the shots underneath a clear sky that was illuminated by the golden sun. She stood in the middle of a grassy pathway that was lined with vibrant greenery, gazing longingly at the camera in front of her with a soft smile and alluring stare.

The first image of the set offered a full-length look at Kristin, who looked as stunning as ever in a white striped maxi dress that perfectly suited her slender frame. The piece had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms, as well as a v-style neckline flaunted her ample assets. It clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat midsection before flowing out into a billowy skirt that grazed all the way down to the ground. Her blond locks were worn down in a deep side part. They spilled down to her shoulders in messy waves that were gently blown in the light breeze.

Fans could clearly see Kristin’s jewelry in the image, however, the second shot provided a closer look at her accessories. She wore a gorgeous necklace stack that included a thin gold choker as well as a long snake chain that fell in between her cleavage and underneath the neckline of her dress. The mother-of-three also wore a thick chain bracelet around one of her wrists, and a pair of gold hoop earrings that just barely peeked out from underneath her platinum locks. She noted in the caption of the post that the pieces were all from the first drop of Uncommon James’ fall collection, which she admitted was one of her favorites yet.

The double-pic update was a huge hit with the former MTV star’s followers, racking up nearly 63,000 likes within just three hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the post as well to shower Kristin with compliments for her breathtaking beauty, as well as her latest designs.

“Lady! You are exquisite!” one person wrote.

“You’re absolutely stunning, love the second pic,” added another fan.

“I love your line so much!!!! You look beautiful!!!!!” a third follower gushed.

“This jewelry is just gorgeous,” remarked a fourth admirer.

Kristin shared another jaw-dropping photo earlier today as part of her week of outfits series. She sported a gorgeous white top and skinny jeans in the snap, along with a pair of orange sandals that gave the look a pop of color.