Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou Twin In Nude Bodysuits

Kylie Jenner and best friend Stassie Karanikolaou looked identical in the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s latest Instagram upload. The friends wore matching Skims one-pieces that showcased their hourglass figures. Kylie shared the photo with her 187.7 million followers on Thurday, July 30.

They stood side-by-side against an austere, cream-colored wall that only enhanced the neutral palette of the ensembles. The twosome also seemed to wear the exact same face of makeup, even down to the matte, rose-colored lipstick on their equally plump pouts.

Kylie looked at the camera with a smoldering stare, her lips in a straight line. She stood with her legs together and arched her back, accentuating her assets. Her chocolate brown locks were parted in the middle and cascaded down her body. She tugged at the ends of her hair with both of her hands, pulling her tresses away from her body.

Stassie, for her part, also glanced directly at the lens, giving some serious bedroom eyes. While her hair was done in the exact same hue, style, and length as Kylie’s, her wavy strands curved around her chest and tumbled down to her hip. One arm fell down by her side, while her other one was bent at the elbow, her hand touching her head.

Both women rocked skintight nude bodysuits with long sleeves. The outfits each featured a corset that wrapped around their waists, emphasizing their physiques. Their voluptuous chests were on display in the ensembles, particularly because they were lifted by the girdles.

In the comment section of the post, Kylie’s millions of followers were quick to react to her and Stassie’s twinning looks.

Some easily got the two confused.

“Wait who is who,” questioned one social media user.

Others couldn’t hide their enthusiasm for the matching friends.

“Break the gram babies,” added another person, punctuating their comment with a flame emoji.

“Queenssss!!” exclaimed a third follower, adding a flame and red heart to their message.

“IM UNWELL!!!!!” screamed a fourth fan.

At the time of this writing, the image racked up more than 6.3 million likes and upwards of 36,000 comments.

As The Inquisitr has reported, both Kylie and Stassie frequently take to Instagram to share pictures of themselves that flaunt their fit figures.

Recently, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a three-photo set of herself sporting a skimpy orange bikini as she sunbathed on rocks. The images not only showed off her glittering tan, but the teeny two-piece showed off her bust and midriff as well.