Samantha Hoopes Flaunts Her Killer Curves In Yellow Bikini For New Video

Samantha Hoopes stunned many of her 1.1 million Instagram followers on Thursday, July 30, with her most recent post. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model took to the popular social media app to share a cute video of herself rocking a bikini while posing with her baby boy, George.

Hoopes was shot walking toward the camera while carrying her son on her right hip. Mother and baby were next to a gorgeous stone structure that looked historical. It was a bright, sunny day and the outline of a mountain towered in the background. At the beginning of the clip, she was seen far in the distance and slowly made her way closer to the foreground.

Hoopes wore a yellow two-piece swimsuit that made her sun-kissed complexion pop and complimented her golden blond hair. Her bikini top had a straight-cut neckline that sat low, allowing her to show off her ample cleavage. Her matching bottoms had medium straps, which she wore high on her sides. The front was high-rise, sitting just below her belly button. According to the tag added over the picture, the suit was from Frankies Bikinis.

She completed her outfit with a matching yellow cover-up. The garment was flowy and reached down to her calves. Hoopes tied the front into a bow that dangled against her stomach. She also had on a pair of round sunglasses. Hoopes wore her hair pulled back into a tight French braid that fell against her back.

Hoopes paired the clip with a message that encourages her fans to take the time to walk on the dirt.

The video has been viewed more than 11,300 times, attracting about 2,000 likes and upwards of 30 comments within a couple of hours of going live. Her fans took to the comments section to note how good she looks and to gush over George’s cuteness.

“Your little guy is adorable. Just want to squeeze those cheeks of his. You and your hubby must be so happy with your little gift,” one of her fans wrote.

“You two look lovely,” replied another user.

“So glamorous,” a third admirer raved.

“Gorgeous,” chimed in a fourth fan.

Hoopes recently shared another bikini photo, which consisted of a snippet from her recent shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, as The Inquisitr has previously reported. Her 2020 spread is remarkable because she shot it just four months after giving birth to her son, as she noted in the caption. In this particular photo, she was captured standing thigh-deep in the ocean as she sizzled in a tiny two-piece. Her bottoms sat low on the front, exposing her post-baby stomach.