Celeb Fitness Trainer Kathryn Freeman Stuns In A Formfitting Ensemble While Pumping Gas

Celeb fitness guru Kathryn Freeman wowed her 1.6 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the platform. The photo, which she shared on Wednesday, July 29, depicted Kathryn wearing a low-cut top and fitted jeans that showcased all of her curves.

Though Kathryn did not reveal the location of the image, it appeared to be an overcast day, which cast her in shadow. She was at a gas station, filling up her white luxury vehicle while she posed for the picture.

Kathryn stood tall at the gas pump, locking her eyes on the camera. She tilted her chin upward, her lips in a tight line. She angled her body sideways, which gave fans a glimpse of all her assets.

The trainer wore a long-sleeved black top emblazoned with a rose pattern. The shirt featured a U-shaped neckline, which flaunted her cleavage. The tight shirt stretched across her chest and was tucked into her pants.

Kathryn paired the top with medium-wash jeans that hugged her every curve, particularly her derriere, which was the focal point of the photo. The jeans clung tightly to her shapely legs. She rocked tan open-toed booties with the outfit.

She wore her dark hair parted in the middle. It cascaded down her back in straight strands. The lighting brought out the red highlights in her locks.

As for her jewelry, Kathryn opted to accessorize with a dainty necklace.

In the caption of the post, Kathryn asked her followers which inspirational message they liked better: hers or her husband’s.

One social media user added their own pun to the pile.

“I like both of y’alls but can I play also,” they asked, punctuating the comment with a smiley face with sunglasses. “‘Sometimes you just need a refill so you can put the pedal to the medal.'”

Others loved the look she was serving up.

“You better Werk it Queen,” shared a second fan, adding three flame emoji to their message.

“Beautiful,” commented a third person.

“Baddie!” exclaimed a fourth follower.

At the time of this writing, the photo has racked up more than 33,000 likes and upward of 500 comments.

As her followers know, she frequently shares Instagram updates that show off her toned physique and hourglass figure. In addition to this post, she also shared another image on Wednesday. That snapshot featured Kathryn clad in a skintight striped dress that showcased all of her assets, particularly her booty.