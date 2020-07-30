‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Channels Her Inner Bombshell In A Sexy Bikini Pic

Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke wowed her 202,500 Instagram followers with a jaw-dropping new pic showing her rocking a skimpy white bikini while emerging from the ocean.

Braunwyn looked like she was posing for the cover of a magazine with her rock-hard abs on display and water dripping down her incredible figure. Fans could not help but rave about her appearance in the comments section.

In her caption, the 41-year-old described the trip where the photograph was taken, describing it as “long” and strange.” She credited the breathtaking snapshot to McCall Miller Photography.

The mother-of-seven also included the hashtag “#untamedstrength,” which is the name of an intense workout regime. It seemed like Braunwyn wanted to share the product of her hard work over the past few months.

Sauntering out of the deep blue water, Braunwyn showcased her exquisite middle, toned thighs, and impressive cleavage. Her swimsuit was simple, and the plain white fabric did not detract from her tanned skin and smoking hot body.

Her long hair was slicked back as if she’d just emerged from beneath the sea. The photographer appeared to get the picture in the middle of her return to shore.

Within a day, Braunwyn’s Instagram upload had garnered more than 2,700 likes and over 100 comments from her friends, colleagues, and supporters.

RHOD star Stephanie Hollman said, “You look [row of fire emoji].”

“Omg b*tch how did you birth an army and look like this?!!” wrote Leah McSweeney of RHONY fame.

Braunwyn replied to Leah, saying, “@leahmob no idea, but I thank my mom and grandma.”

Several of the housewife’s fans wanted to know about her diet and workout routine.

According to one response from Braunwyn, she does a lot of cardio and strength training in addition to eating well. That said, she did admit she has a weakness for french fries and cake.

“Girl. I’m so blown away by your honesty and willingness to grow you are the shooting star we all need to see right now I LOVE YOU, mean it,” gushed one admirer.

“Wow! How do you get such an amazing body? What type of diet do you follow?! Love you!” raved another.

Two days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Braunwyn was among the castmates filming Season 15 of RHOC. Shannon Beador recently revealed she and her three daughters had tested positive for COVID-19.

She is quarantining away from the cast and will not be filming in-person until she tests negative at least twice. Despite one of the stars getting the virus, production will continue on the new season.