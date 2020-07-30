Vicky Aisha Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Bandeau Bikini Top & High-Cut Leopard-Print Bottoms

On Thursday, July 30, Australian model Vicky Aisha shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old standing in a blue-lit room. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a white bandeau bikini top and a pair of high-rise leopard-print bottoms. The revealing ensemble left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her incredible curves and toned midsection were put on full display. Fans were also able to get a good view of her impressive tattoo collection. Vicky accessorized the sultry look with numerous earrings and her signature hoop nose ring.

For the photoshoot, the blond bombshell wore her long locks down in a tousled style, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the first image, she stood with her shoulders back and tugged on her bikini bottoms. Vicky altered her position slightly by arching her back and jutting out her hips. The final photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her face and upper body. The tattooed model tilted her head and gazed directly at the camera, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the song “Blue (Da Ba Dee)” by Eiffel 65. She also implored her followers to share their opinions regarding the photoset.

Many of her admirers were quick to answer her question in the comments section.

“Picture #2! Something about that pose really shows them curves and your eyes pop with the light,” wrote one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji.

“@vicky_aisha 3 is better I think. Because we can see your beautiful eyes,” added a different devotee, along with a smiling face emoji.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image between the three photos.

“Good God. I can’t decide,” said a follower.

“It’s hard to pick a favorite. But you will be stuck in my head all day now,” quipped another Instagram user.

Vicky engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, the digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore an extremely low-cut dress adorned with a snakeskin pattern.