Sutton Stracke Reveals Why She Kept Rumor About Brandi Glanville & Denise Richards A Secret For Months

'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star heard the story about the alleged hookup more than a year before it was spilled in Rome.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Sutton Stracke says knew of the rumor about the alleged affair between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville a full year before the bombshell news was dropped during a cast trip to Rome last fall, but that she chose to keep the gossip to herself because she didn’t feel that it was any of her business.

In an exclusive interview with The Inquisitr, Sutton addressed the RHOBH confessional scene in which she dished that she had learned about the rumored Denise-Brandi hookup “months” before Teddi Mellencamp spilled the gossip during the group’s explosive hotel dinner in Rome. Teddi dropped the bombshell while calling out Denise for talking bad about her behind her back on the most recent episode of the Bravo reality show.

Sutton said she was told the rumor about the former friends “some time before” the cast trip to Italy — and even before she had been asked to join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills last year.

“So when it came up at the dinner table, I was like, ‘Oh, I remember this now.’ Because I had heard that in September 2018,” Sutton told The Inquisitr of the story.

But she didn’t just keep the gossip to herself just because she’s great at keeping secrets.

Sutton admitted that we “all have a little narcissism in ourselves” so she didn’t think the story was worth sharing since it didn’t pertain to her.

“I heard it and went, okay. And didn’t care,” she explained. “I was worried about myself. So then when I heard it though, it sparked that memory and I was like …I have heard this before.”

PRESLEY ANN/GREGG DEGUIRE / GETTY IMAGES

As on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills episode, the glamorous mom of three also made it clear that she didn’t think the secret about Denise and Brandi was for anyone to share except the two people involved.

“I was just like, why is this necessary?” she said. “I can understand if you’ve heard that someone has talked about you behind your back, bringing that up. That I get. I don’t think that bringing up the alleged affair was necessary. I really don’t. That’s a very sensitive topic and I think [Teddi] could have waited and done that in a different moment.”

Sutton also revealed that she later advised a distraught Denise to call her husband and take care of her business at home before the story of her alleged infidelity got out.

It is unclear who told Sutton the rumor, but in the past, she has said that she and Brandi have a mutual friend and have socialized together.

Denise has vehemently denied Brandi’s claims that they that hooked up during an overnight trip to Northern California. The Bold and the Beautiful actress is married to Aaron Phypers and has three daughters.