Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Shows Off Her Toned Body In A Sports Bra While Discussing Her Skin ‘Spots’

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi flaunted her toned figure in a revealing post for her latest Instagram update. She rocked a tight-fitting sports bra and leggings, and in the caption, she discussed her skin condition, which is visible on her stomach.

The athlete has gained a large online following for her playful posts that showcase her skills and curves, and in this upload, she addressed a question many fans have posed. Ohashi posted a post-workout snap that gave viewers an eyeful.

The 23-year-old was photographed outside on her porch in front of a screen door. She leaned her weight on a table and flashed a peace symbol at the camera. Ohashi wore her long dark hair tied back in a ponytail and jutted her right hip out. There was a sassy look across her adorable face.

Ohashi sported a white Nike sports bra that wrapped tightly around her chest. The UCLA product wore dark blue leggings that had a turquoise-and-white waistband. This ensemble gave fans a clear view of her toned midsection.

In the caption. Ohashi mentioned putting in “50 miles” in one day to reach a July-long workout goal because she had forgot the month had 31 days. The majority of the caption was dedicated to the “bruises” that were prevalent on her stomach. Ohashi revealed that she has coped with granuloma annulare spots over the last decade.

The Seattle, Washington, native opened up about her past insecurities with this skin condition, and how she is no longer shy about it. She ended the lengthy caption by encouraging followers to practice self-love.

Ohashi uploaded the photo on Thursday afternoon for her 1 million Instagram followers. Many of them quickly flocked to the snap, and more than 76,000 showed their support by hitting the “like” button in just over three hours after the post went live. The gymnast received over 800 comments in that short time. Her replies were swamped with fire emoji, and the comments section was filled with heartfelt responses.

