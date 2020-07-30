Haley Kalil Shows Off Her Dance Moves In New Bikini Video

Haley Kalil gave her 331,000 Instagram fans quite a treat on Thursday, July 30, when she took to the popular social media platform to share a racy — and humorous video — of herself showing off her killer moves while clad in a skimpy bikini.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and former Miss Minnesota was captured shaking her booty while posing in front of a large rock and tropical vegetation on a beach. According to her geotag, she was at The Baths, on the island of Virgin Gorda among the British Virgin Islands. Kalil moved her body from side to side while opening her arms out to the sides. She was making silly faces throughout the clip and voices could be heard in the background.

Kalil danced while wearing a light green two-piece bathing suit that matched her location. The bandeau top had an underwire structure that jutted up in the middle, creating a geometrical detail. Her matching bottoms boasted a deep V-shaped waistband with medium sides, which Kalil wore high on her body, baring her hips. It also featured a thong back, which was visible when she turned around in the footage. As per Sports Illustrated, her swimsuit was by Asara Swim.

Her red hair was parted slightly on the left and styled in damp strands that fell over her shoulders.

The video was a behind-the-scenes snippet from her shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, according to her caption. Kalil revealed that this is her forever “vibe” on set.

Within just a half hour of being shared, the video has already been viewed more than 14,000 times, garnering upwards of 4,400 likes and over 85 comments. Her fans wasted no time in taking to the comments section to praise her positive vibes, beauty and personality.

“You’re amazing! I look up to you so much,” one of her fans wrote.

“The Way She Shakes That Thing 🙂 (there’s a song by that title),” raved another user.

“Shake it don’t break it, wrap it and I’ll take it!” a third fan chimed in.

“It just doesn’t get any better than this right here,” added a fourth user.

Kalil often shares photos of herself in swimsuits. Just yesterday, she did just that when she posted an image that saw her in a tiny black two-piece as she posed on a boat, as The Inquisitr has noted. The slideshow showed her sporting a captain’s hat while she sat in the captain’s seat next to a dog. The top had triangle cups and classic spaghetti straps. The bottoms were a low-rise style with strings that tied into bows.