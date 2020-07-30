‘The Young And The Restless’ Preview For Friday: Victor Thanks Albert For Abandoning Him

The Young and the Restless preview for Friday, July 31 teases a storyline from November 21, 2003. Victor confronted his deadbeat dad, and surprisingly, Nick stood by him to help. Nikki worked to keep other Newman family secrets, and Sharon hid from Cameron.

Victor (Eric Braeden) reunited with his estranged father, Albert Miller (George Kennedy), according to SheKnows Soaps. Both Victor and Nick went to Toronto to a hospice where Albert lived out his final days. After Victor confronted him, Albert admitted who he was and that he had a son named Christian. Victor’s given name was Chrisitan, and he changed it. Albert, who was dying, said he’d never been a family man, and that he had no regrets about leaving his wife and child. Then he wondered why Victor thought they would have some type of warm reunion right before he died. He even taunted Nick, asking him if he’d wanted to meet his grandfather. Nick warned Albert to keep him out of it since the whole thing was between Victor and his dad.

Then, Albert offered Victor millions if he would just leave. Victor already had plenty of money, and it seemed he wanted to let his voice be heard instead. After Albert’s insults, Victor raged at him and took him to task over the past. However, he ultimately thanked Albert for what he did because it made Victor into the great man that he was. Without family, though, The Mustache noted that it all meant nothing. As he and Nick took their leave, Albert’s lips trembled. Outside, Victor crumpled, and then he thanked Nick for being there supporting him. Nick put his arm around Victor and suggested that they leave. The emotional scenes were a defining moment for Victor Newman on The Young and the Restless.

CBS

Back in Genoa City, Nikki went all out to protect the Newman good name. Michael (Christian LeBlanc) desperately wanted to know where he could find Victor, but Nikki steadfastly refused to tell him. He asked her about all the rumors going around, and Nikki implied that she’d never heard any of them until Michael started working for Victor.

Sharon hid from Cameron Kirsten (Linden Ashby). She and Cassie (Camryn Grimes) had lunch together, and the pre-teen wondered why Victor wouldn’t want to see his father. When Sharon explained that Albert had abandoned Victor as a child, Cassie compared it to what Frank did to her. She wanted the truth about Frank, but Sharon wasn’t willing to share. Cassie went to the bathroom when Sharon noticed Cameron, and when the girl returned, Sharon insisted they leave immediately.