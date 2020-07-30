Chantel Jeffries Goes Full Bombshell In A Strappy, Multicolored Bikini

Chantel Jeffries is slaying Instagram yet again.

The model and DJ took to her account on Wednesday with a new series of photos that saw her clad in an impossibly tiny bikini. The scanty two-piece boasted a unique mandala pattern in a vibrant color scheme of red, blue, and yellow that alone was enough to turn a few heads, however, Chantel’s bombshell figure appeared to be enough to captivate her fans.

The 27-year-old looked smoking hot as in a triangle-style top that left very little to the imagination. It had thin straps that tied tightly behind her back, showcasing her toned arms and shoulders. The number featured a plunging neckline and minuscule cups that exposed an eyeful of sideboob as she worked the camera. Extra-long ties fell from underneath her bust as well and crisscrossed over her midsection, highlighting her taut tummy and slender frame.

Chantel also wore a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms in the bold pattern that took her look to the next level. The swimwear exposed the star’s perky booty nearly in its entirety thanks to its daringly cheeky design, while its high-cut leg openings offered a look at her toned thighs. It also had a thin waistband that was knotted high up on her hips to emphasize her trim waist and killer curves.

Chantel included two steamy shots of her rocking the itty-bitty bikini. In the first photo, the songstress stood on the beach underneath a large tree. She reached one of her toned arms up to grasp one of its branches while standing with her backside to the camera, treating her audience to a full look at her perky derriere.

The second shot captured Chantel sitting in a blue beach chair. She stretched her legs out in front of her, bending one at the knee while turning her head over her shoulder to gaze at the camera with a sultry stare.

In the caption of the upload, Chantel enlisted her followers to choose their favorite snap because she “couldn’t decide” which of the photos she like best. Hundreds flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts, however, it seemed that many of them couldn’t pick a favorite either.

“Decide on what? Lmao both pictures are great!!” one person responded.

“Ugh too hard to choose…I’ll take both,” wrote another fan.

Others ignored Chantel’s request and showered her with compliments instead.

“Incredible beautiful and breathtaking,” a third follower praised.

“Just gorgeous,”‘ added a fourth admirer.

The upload has also amassed more than 415,000 likes within less than a day’s time.

Chantel has seriously been bringing the heat to her Instagram page lately. Last week, she shared another set of snaps in which she flaunted her incredible physique in semi-sheer lingerie. That upload proved to be another hit, earning nearly 571,000 likes and 1,600-plus comments to date.