Sofia Jamora Looks Smoking Hot In Crop Top & Miniskirt: ‘Making Moves’

Model Sofia Jamora stunned her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a post that featured her looking smoking hot on Thursday. She dazzled them wearing a crop top, a dangerously sexy miniskirt and a pair of thigh-high cowboy boots.

Sofia’s top was made of a stretchy white fabric. It had a halter-style neck and came to a point at the bottom. The number featured an open back and a ruffled edge that gave it a feminine look. Her matching miniskirt had ruched seems on the front and back, allowing it to hug her curvy bottom. She completed her edgy look with the boots, which were black with white trim.

The popular influencer wore her hair pulled back in a messy bun with a few tendrils framing her face. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces and a pair of large hoop earrings. The model also sported a bold white polish on her nails.

The post included two pictures that captured her standing beside a swimming pool. It appeared to be a perfect day as the sky was cloudless. Part of a city skyline was visible behind her.

In the first snap, Sofia flaunted the front of her fit physique. She gazed off to the side while she stood with one hip cocked to the side. The stance showcased her hourglass shape. The photo captured her entire body, giving her fans a good look at her boots and her shapely thighs. She arched her back, causing her top to stretch across her chest and emphasize her cleavage.

Sofia turned up the heat in the second photo, which captured her from behind. She stood with one leg forward while looking over her shoulder. The pose gave her fans a peek at her derrière. Her shapely back and shoulders were also on display.

The update proved to be popular, racking up more than 34,000 likes within an hour of her sharing it.

As they are known to do, Sofia’s followers raved over how hot she looked in the flirty outfit.

“Beautiful eyes, sensual lips, amazing skin, gorgeous woman,” one comment read.

“How is someone so perfect,” quipped a second Instagram user.

“I like the view,” joked a third admirer.

“Finest girl on the app,” a fourth fan wrote.

Sofia seems to know what her online audience likes to see. Most of the time that involves the popular influencer showing some skin.

Earlier in the month, she wowed her fans when she shared a snap that featured her wearing a semi-sheer dress that fit her body like a glove.