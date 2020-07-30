Nicole Scherzinger, 42, Dances Around In Blue Bikini While Her Boyfriend Is ‘Super Engaged’

Nicole Scherzinger entertained her Instagram followers while Thom Evans chatted on the phone.

Nicole Scherzinger impressed her fans by showing off a few dance moves in her living room. However, while The Pussycat Dolls songstress had the full attention of her Instagram followers, her boyfriend didn’t even glance in her direction as she filmed herself dancing around in a bright blue bikini.

Nicole, 42, shared a video of her mini dance performance with her 4.5 million followers on Thursday. She was standing beside a table and facing the camera, which was a short distance in front of her. Her boyfriend, Thom Evans, 35, could be seen in the background. The former rugby player was sitting in a chair in the living room, and he was speaking on the phone. His seat was facing the left side of the screen, and his phone was blocking some of his chiseled jawline from view.

Thom appeared to be deep in conversation. At one point, he tilted his head back, closed his eyes, and rubbed his hand over the side of his face. He was clad in a sleeveless black T-shirt, while Nicole rocked a two-piece with a sporty vibe. Her swimsuit was cornflower blue, and it looked like it was crafted out of stretchy jersey fabric. Her bralette top boasted a one-shoulder silhouette and an asymmetrical neckline that showed off a hint of cleavage. Her bottoms had a high-cut leg, and the thin sides were pulled up so that they almost hit the smallest part of her slim waist. This design element elongated her legs, while the garment’s low scoop front helped highlight her washboard stomach.

Nicole wore her glossy dark hair down. She had pushed her long locks over to the left so that they spilled over her bare shoulder. The “Don’t Cha” hitmaker smiled at the camera before kicking off her performance with a high kick. She then clapped and turned to the side. After making a drumming motion, she clapped her hands again and seductively swayed her hips while moving one arm across her body. Her choreographed routine concluded with a few rapid arm movements.

In the caption of her post, Nicole tagged Thom and noted that he was “super engaged” in his phone conversation while she put on a show. The singer’s fans, on the other hand, seemed enraptured by her dancing and her bikini bod.

“You killed this,” wrote one admirer in the comments section of her post.

“Wow you got the moves lady,” another fan remarked.

“You are the hottest person on this planet,” read a third message.

“What is this body! Absolutely insane,” gushed a fourth devotee.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Nicole’s fans were also thrilled when she treated them to a still shot of the back of a red thong bikini.