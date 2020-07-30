Kara Del Toro Flaunts Some Major Cleavage In Pastel Dress & Teasingly Asks ‘Hi There, How Are You Guys Doing?’

Model Kara Del Toro posted a pair of photos on her Instagram page Thursday afternoon that her fans fell in love with immediately. The dress that she was wearing was something she had showcased in other snapshots not long ago, but these fresh uploads gave her followers plenty more to appreciate and nobody seemed to mind the repeat of this outfit.

About a week ago, Kara modeled the “Monroe” midi dress from Revolve. At the time, she teased that she was having sherbet dreams, and it seemed that she loved the garment enough to showcase it in some new snaps.

Kara’s photos appeared to be selfies that she took in her bedroom. A hint of a bed seemed to be behind her, covered in white bedding. Given that these were close-up selfies, everybody was able to appreciate a lot of detail, including freckles on the model’s gorgeous face.

“FRECKLZ GOALZ,” someone teased.

Only the top part of the Revolve dress could be seen, with the mint green material covering Kara’s breasts and a bubblegum pink spaghetti strap crossing over her shoulder. A light orange tie crossed her chest and there was plenty of her deep cleavage on full display.

“Your skin is flawless,” one fan commented.

The 28-year-old blond had her tresses casually swept over to one side and they tumbled over one shoulder. She held a hand up to her lips, which were parted just slightly, and gazed intently toward the camera. Kara added a short gold chain necklace and a pair of hoop earrings to finish off the look.

The second photo varied from the first in a few ways. She snapped the shot facing straight toward the camera, rather than being angled slightly to the side. In addition, she cupped her head in one hand and smiled broadly.

“The most stunning and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” declared one of Kara’s followers.

The model’s 1.5 million followers did not hesitate to let her know how much they loved these new uploads. Nearly 13,000 people hit the “like” button during the first 45 minutes after Kara had first shared these, and nearly 200 people also commented.

In her caption, Kara teasingly asked how everybody was doing, and a number of people responded specifically to her question. Most others, however, focused on the photos themselves and were in awe of her beauty.

“That magical smile,” someone else praised.

Kara’s snapshots featuring her flawless tanned skin and bright smile were a big hit among her fans, apparently providing a little pick-me-up that everybody seemed to appreciate.