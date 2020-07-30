LeAnn Rimes Goes Boho Chic In A Flowing Red Dress & Cowboy Hat

LeAnn Rimes returned to her Instagram account to give fans a treat on Thursday afternoon. The country music singer belted out a tune in a stylish boho chic ensemble.

LeAnn looked stunning as she sported a flowing red dress. The garment hung loosely off of her fit figure and covered nearly all of her skin. The neckline was a bit low cut and exposed just in a hint of her cleavage.

The frock also included white lace detailing in the front and around the hemlines. She accessorized the style with a pair of earrings and a tan cowboy hat.

The singer sat in front of a fireplace alongside her guitar player. In the background behind her, some wall decor could be seen.

She revealed to her fans in the clips that she has always loved the song Fancy by Reba McEntire, but that when she was a little girl she was prohibited from singing it in public due to the adult themes that the song conveys.

While LeAnn may adore the song, she did claim that she just officially learned it right before the video was shot. However, she proved that she can do the tune justice as she belted out the iconic lyrics with ease. She also admitted that she often cries while she sings the tune.

Of course, LeAnn’s over 460,000-plus followers fell in love with the videos, and didn’t hesitate to share their support for the post by clicking the like button more than 3,100 times within the first three hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 160 remarks about the clips during that time.

“Brilliant!!! Love that you acknowledge that Bobbi Gentry sang it first,” one follower declared.

“You are such an amazing singer! Thank you for all the joy you bring into my life. All the best from Brazil,” another gushed.

“You’re amazing! I would love to hear you sing some Tammy Wynette covers,” a third comment read.

“The voice of an angel from heaven,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The Grammy winner is not only known for her incredible voice, but her fans are often delighted by her fashion sense. She’s been known to sport some stunning outfits in her online snaps, and even get a bit sexy from time to time.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn thrilled her followers during her quarantine period when she posed completely topless in nothing but a pair of ripped jeans. To date, that post has collected more than 9,100 likes and over 430 comments.