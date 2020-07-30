Ex-‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Stassi Schroeder And Kristen Doute Are ‘Mending’ Their Friendship After Firing

Stassi Schroeder and Katie Maloney are repairing their relationship with Kristen Doute after suffering a falling out last year.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute have reconnected in the weeks since they were fired from Vanderpump Rules.

According to a report posted by Us Weekly on July 30, Stassi and Kristen, along with Katie Maloney, who remains on the Bravo reality show’s cast, are re-establishing their friendships with one another while also celebrating Stassi’s recent news regarding the January arrival of her baby girl.

“Stassi, Kristen and Katie have all been hanging out more and celebrating Stassi being pregnant and mending the friendship between the three of them,” a source told the magazine.

Stassi and her fiancé, Beau Clark, shared their baby news with their fans and followers on their Instagram pages in mid-June, just days after Bravo confirmed she would not be a part of Season 9. A short time later, she began interacting with Kristen much more than she had been in the months that followed their Season 8 falling out.

The insider went on to say that the ladies have been there for each other and are “re-learning together” as they work to share what they’ve learned from their firings and past behavior.

Stassi and Kristen both offered apologies in early June after their former co-star, Faith Stowers, went public with claims of racism against the cast. It wasn’t enough to save their roles on the show. Now, they are doing what they can to make positive improvements in their lives and supporting one another along the way.

As the magazine explained, the two are friends and have grown closer to one another as a result of their firings and the emotions they’ve endured because of it.

“Kristen has been making a big effort to repair their relationship and she feels especially bad for and sympathetic toward Stassi because she is going through this while pregnant,” another source shared.

Jesse Grant / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reconnected friends were first spotted together after their feud late last month as Stassi celebrated her 32nd birthday with her friends, including Beau, Jax Taylor, Kristen’s boyfriend, Alex Menache, Katie, and Katie’s husband, Tom Schwartz, in Los Angeles.

In photos shared of the outing by The Daily Mail, Stassi wore a white flowing dress and tan strapped heels as she cradled her baby bump. As for Kristen, she sported a yellow shirt with a colorful sweater and black scalloped shorts as she held a bouquet of flowers in one hand and a dish in another.