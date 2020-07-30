Abby Rao Puts On A Busty Show In A Black Lace Bra & Curve-Hugging Skirt

Abby Rao returned to her Instagram page on Thursday with a sizzling new series of photos that added some serious heat to her page. The snaps went live to the model’s feed just moments ago but have already proven to be a major hit with her thousands of fans.

Abby posed in the middle of a doorway that led into the living room of her home in the trio of shots. She stood directly in front of the camera, gazing directly into its lens with a sultry stare before averting her gaze off into the distance while running her fingers through her hair.

The 23-year-old was dressed to impress for the photoshoot in an all-black ensemble from Fashion Nova that perfectly suited her hourglass silhouette. The look included a sexy black bra that boasted a daringly low neckline, flashing her bronzed decolletage and ample cleavage to her 2.3 million followers. It had lace underwire-style cups that further enhanced her voluptuous chest, and a thick satin band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage to highlight her slender frame.

Abby also appeared to be wearing a black skirt that hugged her killer curves in all of the right ways. The bodycon-style garment sat right at her navel and clung tightly to her hips and waist. The Tiktok star’s taut tummy and abs were also exposed in the racy look, and her fans certainly took notice.

The blond bombshell added some gorgeous bling to her outfit as well, including a silver bangle bracelet, beaded necklace, and a few dainty rings. She styled her platinum locks down in a middle part. They spilled over her shoulders and chest, drawing even more attention to her busty display.

Fans were quick to shower the triple-pic update with love. After just 30 minutes of going live, it has amassed nearly 48,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“Nice outfit, beautiful,” one person praised.

“GODDESS,” remarked another fan.

“Prettiest girl ever. I love you Abby, I hope you’re having a good day xox,” a third admirer wrote.

“My day just got better because of you,” added a fourth follower.

Abby often thrills her fans by showing off her famous curves on her Instagram page. Another recent upload saw her showing some serious skin in a nude bodysuit that had a daringly low scoop neckline and fit like a glove. That set of photos also proved to be a hit, earning over 295,000 likes and 1,500-plus comments to date.