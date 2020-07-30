Qimmah Russo Flaunts Her Curves In Fitted Jeans

Qimmah Russo showcased her assets in one of the latest updates on her Instagram account, which she shared on Wednesday, July 29. The fitness model posed in a tight-fitting butterfly crop top along with Fashion Nova skintight jeans in the five-photo slideshow.

Qimmah wore a cerulean top emblazoned with multicolored butterflies. The curve-clinging shirt stretched across her chest and showed off her buxom bust. The garment ended just below her chest, flaunting her toned and taut midriff and enviable abs. Her belly button piercing glinted in the light. Qimmah’s medium-wash jeans dipped low on her abdomen and rode up high on her hips, emphasizing her hourglass figure and fit physique. The pants also showcased her curvaceous derriere.

Qimmah wore her dark tresses parted in the middle and slicked back into a ponytail that cascaded down her back and shoulder.

In the first shot, Qimmah stood with her back to the camera, looking off into the distance. She arched her back, which accentuated her bust, as well as her booty. This pose was all about her backside, which took center stage in the image.

The second picture depicted Qimmah staring directly at the lens, her impressive body on full display.

The third snap featured Qimmah smiling broadly, showing off her pearly white teeth. She jutted one hip to the side, which further emphasized her hourglass shape. She swung her arms in front of her legs. The model was caught mid-laugh in the fourth shot.

She looked more serious in the fifth and final photo, bending her arms at the elbows and placing her hands on her derriere.

Qimmah’s 1.5 million followers were quick to fill up the comment section of the post with compliments and praise for the model and her latest look.

Some loved her hip-hugging pants.

“Them jeans fitting right qimmah,” shared one social media user, following up their message with two smiley faces with their tongues sticking out, as well as a flame emoji.

“You make them amazing,” added a second follower.

Others were in awe of her beauty in general.

“You are radiant babe,” replied a third person, punctuating their comment with a pink heart and a shooting star.

Others still couldn’t get over her smoldering stares.

“Your eyes,” gushed a fourth fan, including three heart-eye emoji to their post.

At the time of this writing, the upload racked up more than 26,000 likes and upwards of 400 comments.

Recently, Qimmah showed off her muscles in an Instagram update, posing in skimpy shorts and a crop top.