Lyna Perez Lets It All Hang Out In A Purple Tie-Dye Bikini

Lyna Perez went full bombshell as she rocked another scanty outfit for her most recent Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. The curvaceous model showcased her hourglass figure as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Lyna looked hotter than ever as she sported a barely there purple and white tie-dye bikini. The top featured one strap that crossed over her chest as it exposed her cleavage. The garment could hardly contain her ample bust as her underboob was on full display.

The matching bikini bottoms were cut high on her curvy hips and wrapped tightly around her tiny waist as they put the spotlight on her flat tummy and killer abs. Her long, lean legs were also highlighted in the ensemble. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings.

Lyna posed on a balcony for the pic. She had her hip pushed our and her back slightly arched as she looked away from the camera with a flirty smile on her face. She placed one hand on her thigh as the other came up to tug at the end of her hair. In the background, a bright blue sky and tons of trees could be seen while the model soaked up some sun.

She wore her long, brown hair parted down the middle. She styled brunette locks in sexy curls that cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Lyna has accumulated more than 5.3 million followers on the social media platform, and many of those fans wasted no time sharing their appreciation for the post. The photo garnered more than 25,000 likes within the first 30 minutes after it was uploaded to her account. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 3,000 messages during that time.

“Look so amazing and stunning i love you so much babe,” one follower gushed.

“Lyna your body is 100. I wish I was your boyfriend,” another declared.

“All your posts are amazing,” a third social media user wrote.

“That smile!! Love ya!” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits online. She’s become known for flashing some skin in sexy bathing suits, tight shirts, and tiny shorts.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lyna most recently delighted her followers when she posed in a pair of Daisy Dukes and an ill-fitting shirt. She even revealed in the caption that the shirt broke just moments after the photo was taken. To date, that pic has earned more than 101,000 likes and over 3,000 comments.