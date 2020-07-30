Genesis Lopez Flaunts Curvaceous Figure In Plunging Plaid Mini Dress

On Thursday, July 30, American model Genesis Lopez made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a sizzling snap with her 4.8 million Instagram followers.

The picture showed the 27-year-old standing on brick tile flooring in front of a white wall. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a low-cut plaid mini dress that left little to the imagination. The skintight garment accentuated her incredible curves and slender waist, much to the delight of her audience. She made the look more casual by wearing an unzipped olive green bomber jacket over the dress. Genesis also sported a black bucket bag and a pair of coordinating leather high heel boots that elongated her lean legs. As for jewelry, she wore a delicate silver necklace and a pair of matching hoop earrings.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in a deep side part, giving her additional glamour.

For the photoshoot, Genesis posed with her shoulders back and her legs spread. She tugged on her jacket and raked her fingers through her hair, as she gazed directly at the camera with a small smile playing on her lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes for the week.

Fans were quick to reciprocate Genesis’s sentiment in the comments section.

“I hope you had an amazing week yourself,” wrote a commenter, along with smiling face and purple heart emoji.

“Thank you. I hope you had a great one as well,” added another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Looking fabulous Genesis, stunning outfit,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye, red heart, kissing face, and lipstick mark emoji to the comment.

“You are so beautiful in your picture,” added a different devotee.

The tantalizing photo appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Earlier this week, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a low-cut crop top and figure-hugging black leggings. That post has been liked over 60,000 times since it was shared.